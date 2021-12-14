Construction of the massive project on SAN begins





SAN DIEGO – In a ceremonial launch, state and local leaders on Monday morning celebrated the start of construction for an airport repair outside San Diego International Airport. The $ 3.4 billion Terminal 1 project will be divided into three components: terminals and roads, aerial improvements and a new administrative building. It is the largest project in the history of the airport, costing three times more than the redevelopment of the Terminal 2 eight years ago. Initially, there will be a lot of demolition work, including the removal of old freight buildings. But eventually the new 30-gate facility will have food and retail concessions and a luggage handling system that will be able to process up to 2,000 bags per hour during peak periods. There will also be an outdoor deck outside the next dining hall that will offer panoramic views of the harbor and city center skyline among other major improvements. Expansion of San Diego International Airport to create new terminal, thousands of jobs

We are excited to commemorate this historic day and to celebrate the extraordinary planning efforts that were made to reach this point, said Gil Cabrera, Chairman of the Board of the Airport Authority. I’m proud of the Airport Authority team and their unwavering commitment to bringing San Diego a new Terminal 1. The airport is often the first and last impression we create as a city and can assure you that T1 e The cloud will be something the region can be proud of. Airport Authority President and CEO Kimberly Becker says she wants visitors to have an experience they will remember going through Terminal 1. “We want our visitors to come back and now, going through Terminal 1, is not the best experience,” Becker said. “So when visitors come to San Diego, they experience the whole community, visit our hotels and make a real economic impact on our region.” The first 19 gates are expected to be in use by mid-2025, while the rest of the new Terminal 1 will open at the end of 2027.



