The Punta Gorda Air Show was founded in 2022; Thunderbirds will fly in 2023

PUNTA GORDA For the second time in three years, runway improvements at Punta Gorda Airport will force the postponement of Florida International Air Showfor 2022. But when the air show returns in November 2023, it will include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as a major attraction.

The Thunderbirds announced their air show schedule for 2023 at the annual International Air Show Council convention, which was held December 6-9 in Las Vegas.

Both the Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, typically release scheduled two years in advance, at that annual convention.

Connected:Thunderbirds announces preliminary show schedule for 2023

Earlier: The Florida International Air Show prepares for the 40th anniversary event

Currently Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear at the Florida International Air Show on November 4-5, 2023, in what will technically be the 40thair show hosted at the airport since it first started in 1982, thinking that this show October was billed as the 40th anniversary show.

The main crews of the planes tell you when they will arrive, aerial show spokesman Steve Lineberry said on Monday. We were excited because of the whole season of air shows for Thunderbirds, we are after the last air show from all over the country.

The Thunderbirds’ latest air show is traditionally their return home show at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, scheduled for November 11, 2023.

The demonstration team is scheduled to perform four times in the Florida skies that year, including April 1-2 at Homestead; April 22-23 in Cocoa Beach and October 28-29 in Sanford.

The Thunderbirds will only perform three times in Florida in 2022, April 9-10 in Lakeland, April 30-May 1 in Fort Lauderdale and October 29-30 in Sanford.

Thunderbirds last appeared at the 2019 Florida International Air Show.

The 2020 show was postponed due to runway work at the airport, then a scheduled Wings Over Charlotte show was canceled in part due to concerns about COVID-19.

Lineberry noted that entering the show season this fall, air show officials had already planned to leave 2022 due to work on the runway.

Once named one of the top ten air shows in the world, by USA Today, the Florida International Air Fair has raised nearly $ 5 million for the area’s charities and nonprofits since its inception in 1982.

Although the Blue Angels served as headlines for the initial air show in 1982, they have not appeared at Punta Gorda Airport since 2012, when the air show was still hosted in March.

Connected: Blue Angels announce 2023 air show schedule

Lineberry said the planning requirements with the Navy have excluded requests from the Florida International Air Fair for that demonstration team, as the show moved from spring to fall in 2016.

The show had been a staple in the spring, but it was discontinued in 2015 due to rising costs during the peak season, and then returned as an autumn attraction.

The fully-fledged air show board will spend time before the 2023 show securing sponsors as well as signing other acts.

This can happen within weeks of the performance date.

Lineberry cited the introduction of the C-17 Globemaster at the 2021 show as an example.

The transport team, which took part in the evacuation of Afghanistan, was made available just about six weeks before the show and was one of two parts, along with the US. F-16 Viper Air Force Demonstration Team from Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

Earle Kimel mainly covers the southern county of Sarasota for the Herald-Tribune and can be reached at [email protected] Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Herald-Tribune.