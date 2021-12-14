4 cases of omicron identified in UVic, as BC records 1,129 new cases of COVID-19 over 3 days

BC health officials reported 1,129 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths over the past three days Monday, including four cases of the omicron variant discovered during an explosion at the University of Victoria.

The division of new cases is as follows:

415 new cases from 10 to 11 December

365 new cases from 11 to 12 December

349 new cases from 12 to 13 December

According to the province, there are currently 2,949 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in BC.

A total of 185 people are in hospital, with 72 in intensive care.

Overall, hospital admissions, which usually lag behind increases and decreases in new cases, have fallen by 23 per cent since last Monday, when 241 people were hospitalized with the disease, and about 51.8 per cent from a month ago. when 384 people were in the hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care has decreased by about 19 percent from 89 a week ago and by 42 percent from last month when 124 people were in the ICU.

The number of provincial deaths from COVID-19 is now 2,386 lives lost out of 223,142 cases confirmed so far.

The regional division of new cases is as follows:

342 new cases at Fraser Health, which counts 850 active cases in total.

307 new cases in Island Health, which has 764 total active cases.

202 new cases at Vancouver Coastal Health, which has a total of 565 active cases.

200 new cases in InteriorHealth, which counts 529 active cases in total.

78 new cases in North Health, which has a total of 240 active cases.

No new cases have been reported among people residing outside Canada, a group that has an active case.

There are a total of three outbreaks active in assisted and long-term acute care, including an outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

As of Monday, 91.5 percent of those 12 years and older in BC have received the first dose of the aCOVID-19 vaccine, 88.5 percent the second dose and 13 percent a third dose.

Considering those five and above, 86.5 percent of people in BC had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 82.3 percent a second dose.

From December 3 to 9, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 54.9 percent of cases, and from November 26 to December 9, they accounted for 67.9 percent of hospitalizations, by province.

After calculating age, unvaccinated people are 22 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated, he said.

To date, 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including four million second doses.

UVic cancels personal exams

Island Health and the University of Victoria have confirmed that 124 cases of COVID-19 have been associated with off-campus events.

At least four of the cases related to this group are the disturbing omicron variant, but officials expect there will be more omicron cases identified as the laboratory sequence continues.

A joint statement from the university and health authorities said the cases were among a “highly vaccinated population” and that those infected were currently suffering from a mild illness.

They said they are not aware of any hospitalizations associated with this group at the moment.

As of Monday, the University of Victoria has shifted exams for all persons online.

Instructors have been asked to move all assessments online or use another method so that students do not stay together for long periods of time. Students will be informed of alternative arrangements by their teacher directly, the school says.

Quick testing required

Lawyers are calling on the provincial government to make rapid antigen tests more widely available in BC, as are other jurisdictions, including some other provinces, andUnited Kingdom, offer them for free to anyone who loves them.

As of Monday morning, a petition seeking free tests for all British Colombians created by COVID Test Finders, a group dedicated to sharing where toaccess to rapid testing in Canada, had collected more than 12,500 signatures.

This petition is being supported byDefend our province before Christ., a group of doctors and other healthcare professionals who have raised concerns about how health policies are being developed and implemented in BC.

Currently, the only way the general public in BC can access rapid antigen testing is by purchasing tests online.