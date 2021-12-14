MGM sells Mirage casinos to Hard Rock International for $ 1.1 billion

MGM Resorts International has agreed to sell its first Las Vegas Strips mega-resort, Mirage, to Hard Rock International for nearly $ 1.1 billion in cash.

Hard Rock International is set to take over Mirage operations, subject to regulatory approvals and other usual closing conditions, according to a news release Monday. Hard Rock said it plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

“As part of the team that launched The Mirage in 1989, I know for myself how special it is and what a great opportunity it presents to the Hard Rock team,” said MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle in a press release. “I want to thank all of our Mirage employees who have consistently provided world-class gaming and entertainment experiences to our guests for over three decades.”

This is not the first time the Hard Rock brand has found a home in Las Vegas.

A Hard Rock Hotel had previously operated east of the Strip but was sold by Brookfield Asset Management in 2018 to Virgin Hotels and billionaire partners Richard Branson, including investment firm Juniper Capital Partners. After undergoing numerous renovations, the property reopened as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas earlier this year.

Hard Rock International has hinted at expanding its portfolio on the Strip, and last yearbought the rights for the Hard Rock brand and related trademarks in Las Vegas by Juniper Capital Partners.

“We look forward to the opportunity to increase our presence in Las Vegas, which will always be one of the most iconic entertainment markets in the world,” said Mayor Jim Allen. said in a statement in May 2020.

Allen said Monday that Hard Rock International, which owns The Seminole Tribe of Florida, plans to host 3,500 property employees on its team and will enter into a long-term lease agreement with VICI Real Estate Investment Trust.Properties Inc.

“When completed, Hard Rock Las Vegas will be a fully integrated resort that welcomes meetings, groups, tourists and casino guests from around the world to its approximately 80-acre downtown Strip location,” Allen said.

The sale is expected to close in the second half of next year and comes 32 years after the Mirage opened in November 22, 1989.USA TODAY spoke with Las Vegas historians and casino industry experts who say the property changed the Las Vegas Strip forever, bringing it into a new era.high-end resorts funded by Wall Street.

“It really started the modern era of Las Vegas casino resorts on the Strip,” said David Schwartz, an associate professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas history department.

A new vision for the Las Vegas Strip

When the Mirage first opened its doors, Las Vegas was still known as a valuable destination with affordable rooms, free entertainment and 99 cent shrimp cocktails.

The free equipment worked in certain crowds, but not everyone was amazed including Alan Feldman, a former executive at MGM Resorts and a prominent gaming associate in charge of the UNLVs International Gaming Institute.

“It seemed pretty cheap and sticky to me,” said Feldman, who grew up in nearby Los Angeles in the late ’70s and early’ 80s. “When my parents said, ‘Oh, we’re going to Las Vegas for the weekend,’ I did not find it terribly appealing.”

While Las Vegas’s offers and casinos had been enough to attract visitors for decades, its tried and true attractions were starting to shake in the face of new competition. More states began to open lotteries in the 1970s, New Jersey Citizens Approved Gambling in Atlantic City in 1976and American Indian casinos began to rise in the late 1980s, after a Supreme Court ruling confirmed that tribes have the right to conduct gaming activities in certain states.

Suddenly, Americans could scratch their gambling itch without making a trip to the desert.

After years of growth, the pace of visits began to increase slide in the early 80s. This posed a problem for the Las Vegas Strip properties, which were introduced almost 60% of their casino revenue in that period.

“In that era, Las Vegas was doing well. But it was not setting the world on fire,” Michael Green, an associate professor of history at UNLV, told USA TODAY.

Then came Steve Wynn’s Mirage, ready to rekindle the world with himsimulated volcano.

The property was the largest resort in the world when it first opened its doors, with more than 3,000 rooms.spread to 29 stories. It was also the most expensive hotel in its time, at a price that exceeded$ 600 million.

“Many (other resorts) had shown the way to size and scale,” Feldman said. “Mirage certainly did, but he brought a whole generation of qualities that many people did not realize Las Vegas was capable of delivering or even necessarily thought the Las Vegas audience cared about. “

The beginning of a new era

Mirage opened with many non-gaming attractions, including performances by illusionists Sigfried and Roy and a tropical atrium. The Siegfried & Roys Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat were added in 1990.

Experts agree that the megaresort would be an inspiration for the Las Vegas Strip properties for years to come. Just look at the Y-shaped hotel towers on Treasure Island or MGM Park, or outdoor attractions like the Bellagio Fountains. Then there is the focus on non-gaming revenue, which he helped top; these days, more than 60% Strip resort revenue comes from outside casinos.

“(Mirage) set a template,” Green said. “The theme, the elegance, the special attractions … while Mirage was not unique in having these ideas, he was unique at the time bringing them all together. And from there, it’s not a long step towards a yellow road with bricks or a pyramid or canals. “

Post-project funding was also innovative. Casino mogul Wynn turned to “king of junk” Michael Milken to help fund the project.

Many thought he would go bankrupt. But the Mirage was an immediate success, with approx50 thousand guests appearing the first night. The number of visits to Las Vegas exploded a year after its opening, rising almost 15% in nearly 21 million visitors in 1990. In 1993, the property was filling 98% of its roomson an average night.

Felman said the property and its funding were “absolutely defining” for Las Vegas.

“Up to that point, Las Vegas was relying on me to call it secondary and tertiary funding, which is a very polite way to refer to crowd money,” he said. “Suddenly, the banks all collapsed trying to get the money from the Las Vegas developers.

Without that change, it is difficult to imagine later properties as well $ 4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas.

“Things have changed a lot since it opened (Mirage),” Schwartz said. “Rooms, for example, tend to get bigger. But it really set a standard when it opened and it has a lot of potential today.”

Why did MGM Resorts sell Mirage?

So why sell such an iconic property?

Experts say it may have to do with location. Mirage is an extraordinary place among the portfolio of MGM Resorts, surrounded by competitors at the northern end of the Strip, while its sister properties lie in the central and southern segments.

MGM Resorts, which has been focusing on the “easy” business model in recent years, has already sold two more properties in the Northern Belt, Circus Circus at the end of 2019AND Treasure Island in 2009, while announcing in September plans to acquire The operations The cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, located further south.

The Mirage sale “is a fantastic result for (MGM Resorts) as we are able to re-prioritize future capital expenditures toward opportunities that will enhance the customer experience in our other Las Vegas locations,” said the CFO and Treasury. Jonathan Halkyard in a news release.

The mirage was too one of the latest properties of MGM Resorts in welcome guests back after COVID-related closures. property reopened in August 2020, followed only by Park MGM in September.

“As we look at the distribution of capital and look at the notion of diversification, we have plenty of Las Vegas,” MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle told Mirage during a call for November profits. “We think there’s a good time and we think this might be what it’s like to sell an asset in Las Vegas. And so (Mirage) became visible to us.”

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz.