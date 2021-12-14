Australia will reopen to international students after the Omicron break





Australia has confirmed its intention to open its borders to international students after the display of Omicron variants postponed the plan for two weeks. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the borders would be reopened to overseas students, as scheduled on December 15, at the end of a two-week break to allow authorities to assess the threat posed by the new option. It will be the first time students have been able to enter the country without special permission since Australia closed its borders to non-residents on March 20 last year. Incoming students should be fully immunized with vaccines recognized by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and should have tested negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to departure. Under current rules, they must also be isolated for three days upon arrival. Former Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said it was such good news that international students would be welcomed from Wednesday. It’s safe to do so, and there is no better time than the Aussie summer as we prepare for the 2022 academic year, he wrote on Twitter. The good news currently only applies to students heading to the most populous states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, along with the Australian Capital Territory. But other jurisdictions are gradually easing their tighter border regimes, in ways that can benefit international students. Australia’s third most populous state, Queensland, opened its borders to interstate travelers on December 13, ending a deadlock that had lasted almost five months. While international students landing in Queensland still have to stay in quarantine for two weeks, they can now choose to spend the first two weeks in NSW or Victoria. The island state of Tasmania is also preparing to open its borders to interstate travelers this week. Meanwhile, Western Australia’s fourth most populous state, which has been isolated from the rest of the world since April 2020, has announced when it will reopen its borders. Prime Minister Mark McGowan named February 5 as the day when his state will open its doors to interstate and international travelers. From that date, which McGowan said was closed, fully vaccinated international travelers will not need to be quarantined. [email protected]

