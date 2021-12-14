MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT FOR SALE MIRAGE OPERATIONS FOR $ 1.075 BILLION

LAS VEGAS, December 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / –MGM Resorts International (“MGM Resorts” or “Company”) (NYSE: MGM) announced today that it has reached an agreement to sell The Mirage Hotel & Casino (“The Mirage”) operations to Hard Rock International (“Hard Rock”) for $ 1.075 billion in cash, subject to ordinary working capital adjustments.

“This transaction is an important milestone for MGM Resorts and for Las Vegas“, He said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President, MGM Resorts International. “As part of the team that opened the Mirage in 1989, I know for myself how special it is and what great opportunities it presents for the Hard Rock team. I want to thank all of our Mirage employees who have consistently provided world-class experiences. games and entertainment for our guests for over three decades. “

“This announcement marks the culmination of a series of transformative transactions for MGM Resorts over the past several years,” he said. Paul Salem, Chairman of the Board of Directors, MGM Resorts International. “Monetization of our entire real estate portfolio, along with the addition of CityCenter and our agreement to acquire The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, will position the company with a strong balance sheet, core portfolio and significant financial resources to pursue our strategic objectives. “

For the twelve months completed 31 December 2019, Mirage reported EBITDAR regulated property of $ 154 million. At the close of the transaction, the principal lease of MGM Resorts that currently includes the Mirage property will be changed to reduce the annual rent by $ 90 million. The Company expects net cash proceeds after assessed taxes and fees to be approximately $ 815 million.

“This is a fantastic result for the Company, as we are able to re-prioritize future capital expenditures towards opportunities that will improve the customer experience at our other locations in Las Vegas“, He said Jonathan Halkyard, CFO & Treasurer, MGM Resorts International. “We value VICI, as the owner of Mirage real estate as soon as the acquisition of MGM Growth Properties closes, working constructively with Hard Rock to facilitate a new lease agreement.”

Halkyard concluded, “In terms of using revenue, we will remain disciplined distributors of our capital to maximize shareholder value. This consists of maintaining a strong balance sheet, returning cash to shareholders and pursuing opportunities. growth targets that advance our vision of being the world’s best gaming entertainment company. “

Mirageopened in 1989 and was acquired by MGM Resorts in 2000. The iconic property, located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, is known worldwide for its 90-foot Strip-side volcano as well as options dynamic entertainment.

Under the terms of the deal, MGM Resorts will retain the name and brand The Mirage, licensing it to Hard Rock without royalties for a maximum period of three years, while finalizing its plans to rename the property.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other common closing conditions.

BofA Securities and PJT Partners served as financial advisors and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to MGM Resorts.

