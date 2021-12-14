UN chief prosecutor eagerly awaits justice for victims of 1994 genocide against Tutsis in Rwanda

In Flicien Kabugacase, prosecutor Brammertz reported that the trial team submitted his pre-trial summary and responded to a significant additional trial initiated by Mr.’s family members. Kabugas and related third parties in relation to size assets. My office is ready and looking forward to the start of this path in the Arusha Branch, when ordered by the Trial Chamber, he asserted.

His office also completed two more trials during the reporting period, he continued: At The Hague Branch, Jovica Stanii and Franko Simatov were convicted of aiding and abetting the crimes of murder, deportation, forcible transfer and persecution as crimes against humanity , and murder as a war crime.

In the Bear Branch, in Nzabonimpa et al. in this case, four defendants were convicted in court of contempt of court, with the Office proving that they engaged in a brazen attempt to interfere with the administration of justice by improperly influencing witnesses to withdraw in an attempt to failed to overturnAugustin Ngirabatwares convicted of genocide.

As the Kabuga trial approaches, we look forward to this opportunity to bring more justice to the 1994 victims of the 1994 Rwandan genocide victims’ trial in Rwanda.

Search for the fugitives at the crucial stage

Referring to the search for the remaining fugitives indicted by the International Criminal Court for Rwanda, prosecutor Brammertz said the most wanted fugitive isRotais Mpiranya, former commander of the Presidential Guard.

His office is also working to locate and count five other fugitives indicted for genocide, includingFulgence Kayishema, which was previously located in South Africa.

The next period will be of crucial importance, he said. We look forward to further significant progress in our work. The success of these efforts depends on the full and effective cooperation of the Member States, including Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Regarding Zimbabwe, prosecutor Brammertz said he had undertaken a mission in November in Harare, where he met with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and other senior officials, who reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s unreserved commitment to assist his office.

He said that although he has not yet received a response to the recommendations for improving cooperation, I believe that in the coming period I will be able to report that Zimbabwe is offering full and effective cooperation.

In South Africa, a failure to cooperate

Returning to South Africa, where his Office has faced major challenges over three years in achieving co-operation, he reported that the government failed to arrest Mr. Kayishema and provide critical information.

The situation with South Africa is one of the most serious cases of non-cooperation that my Office has faced since the establishment of the Mechanisms, he stressed.

However, he said his office submitted an urgent request three months ago to set up a joint investigation team and he visited Pretoria in November to discuss the matter. Unfortunately, I am not able to give a more positive update today, he said. South Africa is still failing to meet its international obligations.

As for the assistance of national jurisdictions prosecuting international crimes committed in the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda, he said the workload associated with this remaining function is much greater than expected.

In 2013, his Office received about 100 requests for assistance. In each of the last two years, he received about 400, a fourfold increase, including from the Rwanda Attorney General, the Office of the Special State Prosecutor of Montenegro and the Office of the War Crimes Prosecutor of Serbia.

After 25 years, the denial of genocide continues

Finally, Mr. Brammertz reported on the continuing denial of crimes and the glorification of gnocidair and war criminals, stressing that Ratko Mladi’s murals in Belgrade and the publications of extremist groups in the Rwandan diaspora have one sad thing in common:

More than 25 years later, there are still those who deny, relativize, and minimize the judicially proven facts of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

While some may say that truth and justice are the source of social conflict, explained Mr. Brammertz, the reality is that denial of genocide and glorification of war criminals provoke hatred, condemning present and future generations to bear the burden of the past.

Judge Carmel Agius, President of the International Remaining Mechanism, presented the reports of the legal bodies before the Court Security Council (documentA / 76/248-S / 2021/694), highlighting the strong progress made during the reporting period.

He described the mechanisms for the timely submission of the three judgments envisaged for June 2021, the appellate decision in Mladicase, as well as the trials in the Stani and Simatovicase case and theNzabonimpa et al.

He commended the extraordinary efforts of the judges, staff and defense teams of the Mechanisms to overcome the obstacles that might have broken the cases.

A new chapter

As a result of its favorable performance, the Mechanism has entered a new chapter in its operation, he said. The main director of her activities her pending court case is now limited to the appeal procedures in her cases and the trial in the case against Flicien Kabuga.