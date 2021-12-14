Marineland is accused of using dolphins and whales for unauthorized performances





Police in Niagara Falls charged Marineland in an investigation alleging the theme park used animals for a performance in the park without authorization. Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) says the investigation began in October and is linked to a summer show that investigators believe violated the law to end whaling and dolphin captivity. “During the investigation, it was discovered that dolphins and whales were used for entertainment purposes during the month of August, without being authorized to do so following an amendment to the Criminal Code under Draft Law S-203 on June 21, 2019,” the NRPS said. in a statement. Read more: Province orders Marineland to regulate water system after guard dog finds animals in distress On Friday, the Animal Justice advocacy group claimed that Marineland was being investigated after the group’s lawyers filed a legal complaint over concerns that the marine dolphin shows violated the Penal Code. The story goes down the ad Of the group charges point out that the dolphin performances in the park featured pop music, animals performing tricks, and staff encouraging cheers from the spectators. Authorities must intervene to investigate whether Marinelands dolphin shows violate federal laws that protect dolphins from being required to participate in degrading shows, said Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice, in an Oct. 6 announcement.















4:33

Animal activist destroys orchid rescue efforts in Marineland





Previous video



The next video



Labchuk told Global News on Monday that the defense agency is concerned about the welfare of animals still in the park amid rumors that Marineland is for sale to a real estate developer. Trends The prospect of the Omicron COVID-19 variant for Canada has been expressed as ‘very concerned’, says Trudeau

Costco releases product tips on the dog arrival calendar “We are calling on the provincial and federal governments to get involved in this situation and do everything possible to ensure that these animals go to a sanctuary if Marineland is sold,” Labchuk said. “And that they do not end up in another marine park where they will be used for fun.” The story goes down the ad In a statement, Marineland told Global News that their presentations were for “educational” purposes and were “designed by experts to provide Canadians with an accessible opportunity to learn about marine life”. Read more: Animal activists are launching a constitutional challenge against the Ontario government over agricultural law They also said the exhibits undertook “behaviors exhibiting in oceanic environments”. “We look forward to the opportunity to defend ourselves in a court where the feelings of non-experts are not treated as facts and the truth prevails,” the statement said. Earlier, the Marineland legal adviser told Global that they would not comment on questions regarding the possible sale of the facility. Lawyers are expected to appear in a St. Louis court. Catharines on February 14, 2022 to represent the park in the latest legal action. Marineland could face a fine of up to $ 200,000, according to the act. GOOD! After receiving the Animal Justice legal complaint, police are investigating Marineland to determine if her dolphin shows are illegal and if criminal charges should be filed. In, it is against federal law to force dolphins to perform for funhttps://t.co/WULPjX47Kv pic.twitter.com/D6GFInOBf0 – Animal Justice (@AnimalJustice) December 10, 2021 The story goes down the ad © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8446545/marineland-charged-dolphins-whales-unauthorized-performance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos