China unveils first case of Omicron coronavirus variant on continent





Health authorities in the northern port city of Tianjin were able to identify and isolate the carrier of the variant – a passenger who arrived from abroad on December 9, before entering the community, state media reported on Monday.

The infected individual was initially identified as an asymptomatic carrier. The next genome sequence reviewed by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed it was the Omicron variant, according to state media.

The individual is now being treated in isolation in hospital, the report said, without giving further details.

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant has raised alarms around the world, prompting governments to impose travel restrictions. It has been reported in more than 50 countries since it was first discovered in South Africa late last month.

It remains largely unknown about the variant, which carries an extremely large number of mutations that scientists worry could make it more transmissible and less sensitive to existing vaccines. Chinese public health experts and state media have done so before expressed confidence on the country’s ability to handle the new variant, citing China’s strict border control measures and its ability to quickly identify and isolate infected cases and their close contacts. In China, all overseas arrivals must be tested for Covid before leaving the airport, followed by at least two weeks of centralized quarantine. This is often followed by another long period of isolation in the home. According to state media, the newly identified infected passenger had been in “closed circuit management” for overseas arrivals upon entry into China, meaning they had not directly exposed locals to the variant. But China’s ambitious strategy of zero tolerance – consisting of mass testing, immediate blockades and extensive quarantine – also comes at great economic cost, as well as without the interruption of daily life. With the Winter Olympics approaching, authorities are using increasingly stringent measures to curb local outbreaks, which have continued to erupt with increasing frequency. The country has now reported cases broadcast locally every day for the past eight weeks. On Tuesday, the eastern province of Zhejiang, home to the country’s major manufacturing and export centers, reported 44 new cases, bringing the total number of cases over the past week to over 200. Authorities in the virus-stricken areas quickly quarantined tens of thousands of residents, suspended businesses, events and tourist groups, and canceled flights, ferries, and bus services. Travel restrictions in medium- and high-risk areas will be in effect until March 15 next year – long after the end of the Winter Olympics and around the time the country’s annual legislative meetings in Beijing end. Keeping infections away from the Chinese capital is a top priority for the government, as the city prepares for the Games in February. All flights from Ningbo city, a major industrial hub, to Beijing have been canceled, while only one daily flight from Hangzhou, the provincial capital, to Beijing is allowed. Infections are also reported in other parts of the country. In the north, Inner Mongolia reported 5 symptomatic cases and 4 asymptomatic infections, while Heilongjiang and Shaanxi provinces each reported one confirmed case, according to the National Health Commission. In southern Guangdong province, two people at the Dongguan manufacturing center tested positive on Monday, causing a local blockage.

