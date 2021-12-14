Update to COVID-19: BC adds 1,129 cases, 5 deaths in 72 hours





Another 1,129 cases of COVID-19 and five related deaths were recorded across British Columbia over the weekend as the province marked a new milestone in childhood vaccinations. The latest figures, provided by the Ministry of Health on Monday evening, raised the seven-day BC average for infections to 373 per day, from 347 on Friday. The seven-day average for coronavirus-related deaths dropped to 3.43 per day, from 4.29 per day last week. The number of COVID-19 infectious patients in the hospital also dropped to 185, the lowest it has been since 30 August. The number of those patients in intensive care remains at 72. Meanwhile, the province exceeded 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to children aged five to 11 years. A total of 69,361 children in that age group have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of nearly 20,000 from Friday. Overall, 86.5 percent of BC qualified residents have received at least one dose and 82.3 percent have received two, according to the ministry. The unvaccinated consistently make up the majority of cases and hospitalizations in the province, despite representing less than 17 per cent of the population, including infants, toddlers and children under the age of five, who are too young to be vaccinated. People who were not vaccinated accounted for 52 percent of the cases identified between December 3 and 9 and 63 percent of hospitalizations between November 26 and December 9. About 307 of the weekend infections were recorded in the Island Health region, giving it the highest number of cases per capita of BC health authorities. Earlier Monday, Island Health revealed this some cases of the Omicron variant were discovered in groups linked to Victoria University students, 124 of whom fell ill after a number of off-campus parties last week. The Ministry of Health did not provide an updated total of the province’s Omicron cases on Monday, but said the government would release more information on Tuesday.

