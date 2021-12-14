Trudeau, Higgs promises $ 10 childcare per day across New Brunswick within next 5 years





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Brunswick Prime Minister Blaine Higgs unveiled details of a childcare deal that will see price cuts in 2022 and $ 10 a day childcare available across the state within the next five years. Higgs said at a conference Monday that families will have a 50 percent reduction in childcare fees by the end of 2022. That means that on average families could see about $ 3,000 in savings. This also comes with the goal of achieving an average of $ 10 a day by 2025/26. “It allows more parents, especially mothers, to join the workforce,” Trudeau said.















2:32

Trudeau says childcare rates in NB will be ‘halved’ by next year





Trudeau says childcare rates in NB will be ‘halved’ by next year

Read more: The Trudeau government, NS announces $ 10 a day childcare for the province by 2026 The story goes down the ad The federal government is providing $ 491 million while the provincial government is contributing $ 53 million. That’s in addition to the more than $ 70 million invested each year in the province’s early learning and childcare sector, the province said in a statement. Trends Experts: Politicians addicted to images in protest in BC legislature

COVID-19: NS reports 40 cases of Omicron variant, tightening borders By province, the agreement is based on the New Brunswick Early Learning Center and the New Brunswick Early Learning Home designation program, with the goal of increasing access to child care throughout the county. During the course of the agreement, an additional 5,700 spaces will be made available within the designation program. The salaries of early childhood educators will also increase by almost 25 percent. “Plans will be developed to provide more inclusive and flexible early learning and childcare for vulnerable children, children with disabilities and children from diverse populations,” the province said.















2:05

Parents in New Brunswick say the CUPE strike creates childcare crisis





Parents in New Brunswick say CUPE strike creates childcare crisis November 10, 2021

The agreement also includes “a clear commitment to work in cooperation with First Nations organizations and communities to better understand their needs and to establish a plan for early learning and childcare services for indigenous children”. The story goes down the ad Starting with the new year, the Department of Early Childhood Education and Development said it will have ongoing consultations with parents and other stakeholders on key agreement initiatives in the next five years. So far, the Liberal federal government has signed agreements with nine provinces and a territory in its $ 30 billion five-year childcare plan, which promises to cut childcare prices by an average of $ 10 a day. the whole country. The plan requires the provinces and territories to sign, and as of Monday Ontario, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are the only reserves. -With folders from the Canadian press © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8446037/justin-trudeau-child-care-new-brunswick/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos