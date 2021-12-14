Covid passports may increase vaccine intake, study suggests | Coronavirus

Coronavirus passports could lead to increased vaccine intake, especially among young people, a study suggests.

Research from the University of Oxford found that Covid-19 certification led to increased vaccine reception 20 days before and 40 days after introduction in countries with lower than average vaccination coverage. The increase in vaccine intake was more pronounced in people under 30 years of age. The modeling analysis was published in The Lancet Public Health.

Coronavirus passports require people to have complete vaccination proof, a negative test, or a Covid-19 recovery certificate to enter public venues and events, such as restaurants or concerts. In addition to helping prevent the spread of coronavirus in public places, it has been suggested that they may encourage more unvaccinated people to get vaccinated, especially those who perceive their risk of hospitalization or death from Covid-19 as low.

Prof. Melinda Mills, director of the Leverhulme Center for Demographic Science at Oxford University and lead author of the study, said: “As mass vaccination programs continue to play a central role in protecting public health in this pandemic, increasing vaccine intake is essential. both. to protect immunized individuals and to break the chains of infection in the community.

Our study is an important first empirical assessment of whether Covid-19 certification can be part of this strategy. Overall, we noticed a significant increase in anticipation of restrictions that would take effect about 20 days before the introduction, which lasted up to 40 days after the introduction, but the context of existing vaccination, vaccine reluctance, levels of trust in the authorities and the trajectory of the pandemic was crucial. to impact.

Many countries have either introduced or are considering introducing Covid-19 certification, but whether this public health intervention increases vaccine uptake is unclear. From Wednesday, NHS Covid passes that show complete vaccination or a recent negative test will be required in the UK for indoor entry containing more than 500 people, outdoors with more than 4,000 people and in any country with more than 10,000 people, subject to a vote Tuesday.

Some survey-based evidence has suggested that people reported that they would be less likely to be vaccinated if Covid passports were introduced, while some countries reported increased intake after the introduction of Covid-19 certification.

In the study, researchers linked data on Covid certification presented between April and September of this year to vaccination in six countries where certification was legally required in Denmark, Israel, Italy, France, Germany and Switzerland.

The study used modeling to assess what it would have been like to get vaccines without Covid-19 certification in all six countries, based on trends in vaccination from 19 similar control countries without certification.

In countries where vaccine coverage was previously low, the introduction of vaccine passports was accompanied by a significant increase in the number of additional vaccine doses per million 127,823 in France, 243,151 in Israel, 64,952 in Switzerland and 66,382 in Italy. according to the study.

The researchers found that in Denmark and Germany, where there were higher average vaccination rates, there was no significant increase in vaccination after the introduction of certification.

The study co-author, Dr Tobias Ruttenauer, of Oxford University, said: “We know that certain groups have lower vaccine intake than others and it may be that Covid-19 certification is a useful way to encourage groups complacent with vaccines, e.g. young people and men, to be vaccinated.

However, Covid-19 certification alone is not a silver bullet for improving vaccine uptake and should be used in conjunction with other policies. Vaccine reluctance due to lack of trust in the authorities, which is common among some minority-ethnic groups and lower socio-economic groups, can be treated more successfully through other interventions, such as incentives. vaccine targets and community dialogue to generate more understanding about Covid-19 vaccines.

The authors said there were limitations to their study. There were no data available to examine vaccination by sociodemographic, gender, and ethnic groups. They also pointed out that Covid-19 certification policies in the six countries were different for different reasons and acknowledged that the reasons for vaccine reluctance are different in different countries, which may limit the generalization of their findings.

The authors also raised several issues related to Covid passports that policymakers need to consider, including the risk of worsening inequalities between communities with lower usage, generating inequalities in access to public spaces where the Covid-19 vaccine is spread. is age-dependent, rooting in digital divisions if passports are electronic, and data privacy concerns.