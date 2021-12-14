Following the closure of the COVID borders, the number of international students reached a record in Canada, the UK and the US while the decline continues in Australia and NZ

International students are heading to Canada, UK and US in record numbers despite pandemic,new researchfrom the Mitchell Institute at Victoria University. But Australia and New Zealand continue to experience a dramatic decline in new international students.

Our report, Student, discontinued: international education and pandemic, examined five major destinations for international students: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK and USA.

We found that the first waves of the pandemic caused a huge drop in young international students. But places that are open to international students have recovered strongly.

The research reveals a complex situation where the pandemic otherwise affected international students from all over the world.

The number of young students from China is still below what they were before the pandemic. But for some source countries, like India and Nigeria, the numbers are at record levels.

International education is an important part of the number of countries managing investments in their education sector. The report highlights the new emphasis countries are placing on attracting international students.

A drop for all and a comeback for some

Our report reviewed student visa data to understand the impact of the pandemic on prospective international students. Student visa data is a key indicator, as most students normally need a visa before registering.

The graph below shows the total number of new student visas issued by each country in the 12 months to September of each year from 2018 to 2021. The pandemic resulted in a decrease in the number of new students in all countries. But some are affected more than others.

ofThe UK has recovered the strongest. The number of new international students is at record levels, 38 percent higher than pre-COVID.

Annual data may obscure the disruption caused by the pandemic. This is because countries applied different levels of restrictions during 2020 and 2021, changing the normal census patterns.

The chart below uses quarterly data to explore the changes over the years 2020 and 2021. The September 2019 quarter is equal to 100 in the index used for the chart. Using seasonally adjusted data makes it possible to explore the changes by checking the peaks and boundaries that usually occur throughout the year.

This graph shows the depth of the decline of new student visas issued in 2020 after the onset of the pandemic. Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States experienced a decline of more than 80 percent. By the September 2021 quarter, Canada, the UK and the US had recovered to record levels for data available on student visas.

This could be good news for countries like Australia and New Zealand, which have lost students in other countries. The rapid return to an upward trend in Canada, the UK and the US suggests that there is a suppressed demand from students awaiting the opening of borders. If so, new international students should enroll in greater numbers when travel to Australia and New Zealand becomes more possible.

What has been the impact according to the source country?

Events in student’s countries of origin will also influence decisions during a pandemic.

Our research examined the impact of the pandemic on young international students by their country of origin.

The table below shows the changes in the number of new student visas for the largest source countries.

Nigeria has recovered the strongest, driven mainly by an increase in Nigerian students studying in the UK.

Young international students from India have also increased by about 27 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels. Behind this increase are hidden changes in student choice.

The number of Indian international students going to Australia fell by 62 per cent in the 12 months to September 2021 compared to 2019. In contrast, new Indian international students in the UK more than doubled, rising by 174 per cent. .

India has overtaken China as the largest source country of international students.

What are the policy implications?

The analysis of international education can be a game of numbers with discussions focused on changes in enrollment and the economic contribution of international students. But there are important political implications.

For example, there isthere has been a lot of debateon the impact of geopolitical tensions on the selection of international students. Our research suggests that the decline in Chinese international students is more likely due toadministrative barrierand travel restrictions.

International students also contribute greatly to total investment in the education sectors. In Australia, fees from international students offer about 27 percent oftotal university income. The loss of international students can have a major impact on educational institutions, especially universities.

In a post-pandemic environment, governments are seeking to grow and boost their international education sectors.

In the US,The Biden administration announceda “renewed commitment to international education” in July 2021The UK government is aiming for a 75 per cent increasein the value of international education by 2030.

While the pandemic has had a massive impact on international education, the scene is set for a return to a highly competitive global market.

Peter Hurley and Melinda Hildebrandt are political associates at the Mitchell Institute at the University of Victoria. This piece first appeared on Conversation.