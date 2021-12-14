Ottawa included $ 40 billion for First Nations children in fiscal update

OTAVA – The Liberal government is preparing to spend $ 40 billion to compensate First Nations children affected by Ottawa’s insufficient funding for children and family services in reserve, as well as to reform the current system.

Crown and Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller made the announcement Monday, a day before the government planned to release a fiscal update where the money would be set aside.

The costs are conditional on Ottawa and child welfare attorneys reaching an agreement on compensation, the Canadian Court of Human Rights has ordered the federal government to pay First Nations children and their parents or grandparents.

In a landmark decision, the court found that they suffered as a result of insufficient government funding for child and family services in their communities, which resulted in the separation of families.

“That’s 30 years of the cost of failure – and that cost is high,” Miller said.

Negotiations began after the federal government announced in late October that it wanted to reach an out-of-court settlement on the issue, as well as an agreement to address outstanding issues within the child welfare system and to cover the costs of related actions. the group.

The parties have until the end of December to reach an agreement.

Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Caring Society, which is one of the litigants in the case, says Ottawa has known for years about its unequal funding for First Nations children and is now paying the price for that delay. which has hurt children.

“Over 20 years ago, fixing inequalities would have cost only hundreds of millions,” she said in a statement Monday.

Miller said Monday about half of the $ 40 billion would fund long-term reforms while the rest would cover compensation costs. He said he was “cautiously optimistic” that an agreement would be reached sometime within the next two weeks. Parliament will take a break for the Friday holidays.

“I want everyone to be aware of the fact that there are still some very fragile discussions going on,” Miller said.

“There are cost issues, there are settlement issues between the parties what is the proper distribution of compensation WHAT Again, we are not done.”

Murray Sinclair, a former senator and chairman of Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, is overseeing the negotiations.

“Honestly, if we did not have Murray Sinclair, the talks would surely be over by now,” Miller said.

“Everyone should understand that in the last six weeks, despite the fact that there is no agreement to date, we have made progress that would take us years to make in an adversarial process.

Ottawa entered the negotiations following a Federal Court ruling issued earlier in the fall by court supporters to pay $ 40,000 in damages to each of the thousands of individual First Nations children displaced from their homes, as well as to some of their relatives. Theirs.

The court also ruled that the federal government should expand its criteria so that more First Nations children have access to services using the Jordan Principle, which was created to secure jurisdictional disputes over who pays for what does not. prevents children from receiving support.

The Assembly of the First Nations is among the parties in this matter.

Cindy Woodhouse, a regional chair at the First Nations Assembly leading the organization’s negotiations, said in a statement that she is committed to ending discrimination against First Nations children and is focused on finding a way forward.

“The size of the proposed compensation package is a testament to how many of our children were removed from their families and communities,” National Assembly Chief RoseAnne Archibald of the First Nations said in a statement.

Pressure has mounted on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s liberals in the last six months to give up their litigation battles over compensation orders since the First Nations began confirming the finding of unmarked graves at former residential school sites.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 13, 2021.