Taxpayers to pay legal bill for Surrey, BC mayor accused of public wrongdoing – BC

Taxpayers will pay the legal bill for Doug McCallum as he faces a bad public charge over allegations he was hit by a car in September.

The city of Surrey confirmed by email on Monday that it will pay for the mayor’s legal protection under the terms of the indemnity bylaw.

McCallum has retained one of Vancouver’s most expensive defense attorneys, Richard Peck, who also defended Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou from an extradition request from the United States.

“The city does not have to pay its legal bills,” Coun said. Linda Annis on Monday.

“Doug admitted to himself that he was there in his personal time shopping … If we are doing personal business, the city should never be responsible for our legal bills.”

McCallum was indicted on Dec. 10, following an investigation into his allegations that someone ran with his foot in a Save-On-Foods parking lot during a brawl with opponents of the city police transition.

McCallum declined to comment on the case as the case is before the courts.

















2:23

Rising calls for Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum to resign





Rising calls for Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum to resign



Under the Canadian Penal Code, public misconduct involves making a false statement accusing another person of committing a crime.

Surrey’s Town sub-legal act of compensation allows some legal bills to be paid.

However, he states that “no fine will be paid by the city that has been imposed as a result of the sentencing of a municipal official for a violation that is not a violation of strict or absolute liability”.

Kyla Lee, an attorney at Acumen Law in Vancouver, said this does not appear to apply to an offense such as public misconduct which is neither a strict offense nor a breach of absolute liability.

“Offenses of strict liability and absolute liability do not have an element of mental guilt associated with them,” she explained, “but the act of public wrongdoing specifically shows that a person should intend to defraud the police in filing a complaint.”

If the indemnity clause is later found not to apply in the case of McCallum's public misconduct, she added, McCallum could be forced to pay the city for its legal fees.

















1:14

The mayor of Surrey will continue his role as chairman of the Police Board





The mayor of Surrey will continue his role as chairman of the Police Board



The purpose of the provision is to protect government officials working in their official capacity from personal liability, Lee said.

Annis and his friend Surrey Coun. Brenda Locke, however, has said McCallum was out shopping for personal time, and therefore did not act in his capacity as mayor when the alleged incident occurred.

“There is no indication that he was doing anything other than personal business,” Locke said.

“I have great concerns about the fact that the city is paying that the citizens, the taxpayers of this city are paying the legal fees in this case.”

Locke said she is aware that McCallum may have to reimburse the municipality if he is convicted of public wrongdoing, but she has never heard of a case where this has happened before.

“The challenge is, how do you get that to happen?” she asked. “From what I have discovered, there is almost no case where someone has ever paid the city for legal fees.”

Following the public indictment against McCallum, calls for his resignation have increased.

The mayor may also face a complaint about the code of conduct from the group opposing the passage of the city by the RCMP and the launch of its municipal police service.

McCallum’s first court date is set for January.