COP26 President Alok Sharma on the way forward after GlasgowExBulletin

ARI SHAPIRO, PRACTICAL:

What is it like to try to get nearly 200 countries to agree on something? Well, Alok Sharma discovered it recently. He is president of COP26, the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change, which closed in Glasgow, Scotland, last month.

ALOK SHARMA: I said that this is a multidimensional chess game where there are so many moving parts. I mean, maybe a more fitting description is this game, Jenga.

SHAPIRO: This is the board game where you pull one piece at a time from a broken tower with wooden blocks.

SHARMA: So what we were doing at this COP is building, you know, effectively a tower of commitments. And in these multilateral processes, he just needs a place to pull off a piece. And there is a potential for the whole thing to collapse.

SHAPIRO: The tower shook but did not collapse. The Glasgow Climate Pact reaffirms the purpose of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which was to ensure that global temperatures did not rise more than 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels. After Glasgow, some experts have said the 1.5 degree goal is alive but in life support. I asked Sharma if she agreed.

SHARMA: Of course I agree that we managed to keep 1.5 alive. And in fact, I said that the pulse of this is weak. And that is why to strengthen the pulse, we will have to work hard to ensure that all those commitments that countries have made are fulfilled.

SHAPIRO: I want to look ahead. But before we do that, just to take stock of how the Glasgow summit ended, in those last hours, you talked to the delegates. And you realized that this agreement contradicts what many scientists and activists have said is necessary. Here is part of your remarks.

SHARMA: I apologize for the way this process has developed and I am very sorry. I also understand the deep disappointment. But I think, as you have noticed, it is also vital that we protect this package.

SHAPIRO: It was clear you were emotional at the time. Can you tell us what was your inner monologue? What was going through your head?

SHARMA: Yes, Ari. I think first to say that I think what we went beyond across the border collectively, in fact, as a global community, was historic. And my disappointment was actually not with what was achieved because I think what was achieved is historic. And even for the coal issue, where we had a wording change from coal removal to the in-country coal reduction phase from each country, this is a historic first.

SHAPIRO: This was introduced by India, just to clarify. India demanded this change.

SHARMA: In fact, it was China and India, as you saw from the interventions, that wanted to see a change in language when it came to fossil fuels and the coal issue. But this is a historic first. Never before in any litigation has there been a commitment from almost 200 countries to gradually remove uninterrupted coal within the country. So my disappointment was actually with the process. In those last hours – and you heard this from the floor – there was a view that had been dark. And for that I apologized.

SHAPIRO: An agreement can be historic and inadequate, right? For example, nature does not move pillars just because it recognizes historical trust and commitment. Do you agree that this is not enough, that it is not what the gate posts require?

SHARMA: I think the way I would explain this is that, you know, every COP is based on previous COPs. And what we got here was that we kept 1.5 alive. We have ensured that 90% of the global economy is now covered by a zero net commitment. Again, this is historic, but these commitments must then be fulfilled.

SHAPIRO: They must be implemented, as you say, and there is a real question whether these commitments will be fulfilled. Many of the climate activists I spoke to from developing countries have been extremely focused on the failure of rich countries to pay for the damage caused by emissions from highly developed countries. Vanessa Nakate from Uganda is one, and she said this at a demonstration in Glasgow.

VANESSA NAKATE: For many of us in vulnerable countries, adapting to climate change is no longer enough. You can not adapt to hunger. You can not adapt to extinction. You can not adapt to the lost culture and heritage.

SHAPIRO: What do you say about that?

SHARMA: Well, first of all, I would say that it is the case that the $ 100 billion goal, which was promised to return in 2009 to start, was not achieved in 2020. I think we can say this with some certainty. . However, we did set up a distribution plan. We know that one hundred billion will be met by 2023 at the latest. In the case of Uganda and many other countries on the front lines of climate change, they have to deal with climate change and have to adapt to it. this. And one of the things I know was welcomed was the fact that developed countries agreed to double the amount of money by 2025 that goes to adaptation.

SHAPIRO: So let’s look ahead to the next climate summit in Egypt, just a year away. What needs to happen until then that we believe progress is being made in reducing emissions or addressing climate inequality, all of which remain such unresolved issues?

SHARMA: So there are a number of commitments that countries have made. But one very tangible thing that people could point to at the end of 2022 is that all countries signed up to come back and see again their emission reduction targets in 2030, those contributions nationally defined, if necessary, ensure that they are consistent with the Paris temperature targets.

SHAPIRO: This idea of ​​countries committing to reviewing their goals seems like postponing roof repairs in the hope that the roof will not fall off the moment you start making repairs. The window is closing, right?

SHARMA: The window is closing. But if you look at it from the other side, there is still time for us to act. And I think the fact that we have injected this new sense of urgency shows that people actually want to fix the roof. And over the past year, when I was going to visit places, everyone told me they wanted COP26 to be a success. Well, I have to say that in fact, the places grew. They have delivered. They fulfilled these commitments. We have…

SHAPIRO: Well, if I may, they have promised to do it. And there is a key difference between saying that they have given and promised that they will fulfill, especially when they have often failed to fulfill past promises.

SHARMA: They had – what I was telling you is that they had fulfilled their commitments. And as I said – and I’m happy to repeat it – it’s that these commitments now have to lead to action. And one of the key elements of this is a transparency framework. So going forward, now for the first time we will be able to see if the countries are really fulfilling the commitments they are making.

SHAPIRO: To close, I asked you about your professional role. Can you give us an idea of ​​what it was like to personally carry this weight on your shoulders? There were some moments in Glasgow where I saw you walking briskly through the corridors of the summit, surrounded by a crowd of people. Put us inside that bubble. How was your experience actually?

SHARMA: In those last hours of the COP, I really felt like everything was in danger. And, you know, I spent months wondering if I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders. I can tell you in those last hours, I absolutely felt the weight of the world on my shoulders. But we got him off the line. And the reason we crossed the line now is because we had spent two years building trust, making sure that when we stepped forward, people realized that this was done sincerely. And at the end of the day, we were doing the best we could. And that’s why, despite people having reservations about changing the wording for coal, it was a deal that everyone thought should be saved. And we got it across the line.

SHAPIRO: Alok Sharma, president of COP26, 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change, it is always good to talk to you.

Thank you.

SHARMA: Thank you, Ari.

