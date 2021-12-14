UN-backed report reveals Colombian police brutality killed 11 in last year’s protests





Announcing the results of the report on Monday, investigator Carlos Negret accused the Colombian National Police (PNC) of carrying out a “massacre”.

“The PNC openly rejected any principle of proportionality or absolute necessity in the use of deadly force,” according to the report.

“Who gave the order, why did they shoot at the unarmed protesters, responsible for the pain and the lives lost – these are questions we were unable to answer,” Negret told a news conference Monday.

Negret, who served as Colombia ombudsman from 2016 to 2020, also reiterated the UN definition of a massacre, saying it “occurs when three or more people are killed in the same incident and by the same perpetrator.” “.

The independent report was commissioned by Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to investigate the deaths of at least 14 people during anti-brutality protests that engulfed the Colombian capital on 9 September. . and 10, 2020. The protests erupted after images of police officers checking law student Javier Ordonez – who had been arrested for allegedly breaking restrictions on Covid – went viral. Ordonez died a few hours after he was cremated. PNC patrol officer Juan Camilo Lloreda Cubillos was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined about US $ 370,500 for his death. The report said that “the events of violence, abuse and police brutality that began in the early hours of September 9 with the assassination of Javier Ordonez at the hands of National Police officers caused one of the most serious episodes of human rights violations in history. . of Bogota ”. In a statement to CNN, the PNC said they are “primarily interested in justice being done and those responsible for those events … should be punished”. “The full weight of the law must fall,” he said. The events surrounding Ordonez’s death have been compared to the assassination of George Floyd in the United States – a man who was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, and whose death sparked an uprising against police brutality and racism. Mayor Lopez was seen crying when the report’s findings were read. “This report is painful for the soul, but it is a necessary step to save and restore the state of our democracy,” she said. It is unclear whether Lopez himself will face legal action as the senior officer in charge of public safety in Bogota at the time of the protests. Earlier this year, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights accused Colombian security forces of using “disproportionate and excessive force” against protesters demonstrating against a range of issues ranging from income inequality and allegations of police brutality. . Protesters clashed with violence that left at least 25 people dead. Eleven of those deaths involved police forces, according to the Colombian Interior Ministry.

