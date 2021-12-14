International arrivals and nights spent in the EU fell by 71.8% and 66.3% – Czech tourism is most affected





The European Travel Council has found that the number of international arrivals and overnight stays in EU member states has been relatively low, mainly due to the restrictions imposed on COVID-19. Moreover, the countries with the largest decline in international revenues were the Czech Republic (-94.2 percent), Spain (-88.7 percent), Slovakia (-86.6 percent), Latvia (86 percent) with Belgium and Finland each having a decline. of 86 percent, reports SchengenVisaInfo.com. In addition, the countries least affected by the restriction on international arrivals included Croatia (-36.5 percent), Montenegro (-43.5 percent) and Luxembourg (-44.7 percent). The remaining data on international arrivals for the EU and some third countries are as follows: On the other hand, the number of international nights spent in EU member states remained at the same pace, with the Czech Republic being the most affected again, marking a decrease of 94.1 percent in international nights spent in accommodation , followed by Germany (88.5 percent), Slovakia (-85.8 percent) and Latvia (-85.7 percent). Moreover, countries that will be affected somewhat less than others include Greece (-19.3 percent), Croatia (-24 percent), Serbia (-42.7 percent) and Monaco (-44.7 percent). The middle places, which mark a significant decrease in the tourist nights spent in the respective countries, include: Malta (-50.1 percent)

Denmark (-55.9 percent)

Slovenia (-63.1 percent)

Italy (-69.8 percent) For the remaining countries, Iceland marked a decrease of 71.6 percent of international arrivals in 2021 compared to 2019, approximately close to the decrease recorded in international nights spent in accommodation facilities in Norway for the same period (-76.6 percent) . Moreover, Switzerland witnessed a 78.4 per cent drop in international arrivals and -74.4 per cent on tourist nights spent there. While Turkey’s international arrivals have halved so far (-54.6 per cent), Serbia’s international arrivals fell further, to 56.1 per cent, while international nights fell by 42.7 per cent. Overall, the ETC report shows that incoming passenger visits are expected to reach 15.4 percent globally, increasing further to 119.6 percent in 2022. Outbound arrivals are expected to reach 120.9 percent in 2021 and drop to 15.2 percent by 2024. However, European inflows are expected to reach 13.9 percent by the end of the year and 107.1 percent by next year. However, the growth of this tourism is projected to change by only 9.7 percent in 2024. External tourism is expected to perform better, reaching 23.5 percent in 2021, followed by 105.3 percent in 2022, ending with a ten percent increase in 2024.

