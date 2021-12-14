MGM Resorts sells Mirage in Hard Rock for $ 1 billion – The Hollywood Reporter





MGM Resorts has sold the Mirage hotel and casino to Hard Rock International for $ 1.075 billion in cash. The deal will cause the gambling giant to relinquish its iconic Las Vegas property after 21 years of ownership. “This transaction is an important milestone for MGM Resorts and for Las Vegas,” said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President, MGM Resorts International. The iconic Mirage property is best known for its 90-foot volcano on the Ribbon side. Under the terms of the deal, MGM Resorts will retain the Mirage name and brand and license it to Hard Rock free of charge for up to three years, while finalizing plans to rename the property. The casino giant expects net cash revenue from the deal after the estimated taxes and fees to be around $ 815 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. MGM Resorts had to close its entertainment properties in the midst of the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, before reopening the properties according to strict safety protocols. “The monetization of our entire real estate portfolio, together with the addition of CityCenter and our acquisition of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, will position the company with a strong balance sheet, core portfolio and significant financial resources to pursue objectives. our strategic. Said in a statement Paul Salem, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MGM Resorts. Mirage opened in 1989 and was acquired by MGM Resorts in 2000. BofA Securities and PJT Partners served as financial advisors and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to MGM Resorts to complete the sale of Mirage.

