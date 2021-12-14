Is the visit of South Korean President Moon Jae more about geopolitics or trade?

If you think Australia is facing a difficult strategic balancing act, then save a thought for South Korea.

Seoul has a long military alliance with the United States, which still has about 30,000 troops stationed in the country.

Those soldiers are there because South Korea has not yet reached a peace treaty with its warring neighbor, North Korea.

The two countries maintain a difficult ceasefire, but the North, which could already cause unimaginable destruction in the South with its conventional weapons group, has spent the past few decades developing nuclear weapons, fueling existential fears in Washington and beyond. wide.

And then there is China, which is one of the very few countries that can exert any influence over the north, although even that is debatable, and which has long had a troubled relationship with the South.

Beijing is Seoul’s largest trading partner by a large margin (looks familiar?) And has not hesitated to use this as leverage when South Korea has resented it.

In 2017, China targeted numerous South Korean exports and companies with economic sanctions after Seoul installed US anti-missile systems.

So not surprisingly, South Korean leaders are accustomed to walking very carefully and choosing their words carefully.

This may explain why some Australian analysts and officials are so enthusiastic about the fact that South Korean President Moon Jae-in is paying a state visit to Australia right now.

Visiting a ‘quiet lining’ sign?

The federal government sees the trip as an endorsement of Australian efforts to strengthen ties with key regional players and as a strong response to Beijing’s campaign to portray Australia as a sick American lackey in the region.

Not that the South Korean government will publicly embrace that framework.

Surprisingly, Moon tried not to back down on accusations and mutual mistrust between Australia and China at a joint news conference with Scott Morrison in Canberra on Monday.

Asked by reporters if Beijing may be irritated by the timing of the visit, which comes just days after Australia withdrew another furious denunciation from China for joining the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Moon played a dead bat.

“We will continue to work with Australia for peace in the region,” he said.

“The state visit I am making at the moment has nothing to do with our position on China.”

But for Michael Shoebridge, of the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy, the President’s visit along with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed by both countries is more proof that South Korea sees increasing strategic convergence with Canberra.

“Moon’s visit now signals an alignment with Australia in the larger strategic view around Quad, AUKUS and the systematic challenge posed by China, but without the need for him to link South Korea to this publicly,” he said.

Michael Shoebridge says Moon Jae’s visit is a sign of “smooth alignment” with Australia and the US. ( Reuters: Lukas Coch through the pool )

Shoebridge thinks Seoul and Canberra are seeing more and more of the world in similar ways.

Both are middle powers, both are allies of the US, both are concerned about rising aggression, both have been subjected to economic austerity by Beijing, and both aim to build their military capabilities.

And both countries, but especially South Korea, are facing the effects of the technological break-up between the US and China and the systemic shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korea has always tried to balance its ties with the US and China, not only because of its massive trade exposure, but also because it wants and needs Beijing’s help to try and negotiate a solution that will push the North to abandon its nuclear weapons. program.

Moon made this quite clear during the press conference when asked how the two countries could cope with the economic sanctions campaigns pursued by China.

The president ignored the question, vaguely referring to “certain conflicts” and “certain competition issues”, while stressing that it was essential to work with China on climate change and added “we need China’s constructive efforts to enable the denuclearization of the DPRK. “.

But Shoebridge believes China’s leverage over North Korea is often overvalued.

“Beijing does not control Kim Jong Un’s decision-making. Pyongyang is extremely suspicious of China,” he said.

He also believes that Moon’s statement yesterday that signals broad support for the AUKUS pact and Australia’s push for nuclear-powered submarines “is a decision taken by Australia as a sovereign nation and we respect it” is an encouraging sign of ” smooth lining “.

Representatives of the South Korean Hanwha Group and the Australian Defense Forces signed a $ 1 billion arms deal this week. ( Reuters: Lukas Coch through the pool )

Then there are the pools.

South Korea has massively expanded its defense industry and representatives of manufacturing giant Hanwha yesterday finally signed a $ 1 billion contract announced for the first time more than two years ago to build 30 self-propelled grenades and 15 vehicles. of supply of armor to the army.

Australian officials see this as a sign that South Korea is ready to integrate more closely not only with the ADF, but also with the broader US-led strategy to balance Chinese power in the region.

Shoebridge said South Korea’s strategic imagination had “moved far beyond its northern peninsula neighbor” and said the huge investments it had made to build its naval and missile arsenal point to new ambitions.

“It only makes sense if you want to play a much bigger, more positive role in Indo-Pacific security,” he said.

“And that goes down in many ways to help shift military balance from Chinese domination.”

‘It’s just about trade’

Not everyone is convinced.

Jeffrey Robertson, who previously worked as a foreign policy adviser for Canberra and is now an associate professor at South Korea’s Yonsei University, said it would be a mistake to read too much into the defense agreements reached by South Korean defense firms.

“They are purely commercial. They are purely commercial. It has nothing to do with strategy, it only has to do with trade,” he said.

Jeffrey Robertson says many South Koreans believe Australia’s foreign policy reflects that of the United States. ( AP Photo: Ahn Young-joon )

Robertson is adamant about Australia’s efforts to build closer ties with South Korea. He sees very little energy and imagination, and many desired thoughts.

“The relationship is still more than 10 years behind where it should be,” he said.

“In South Korea, people do not think of Australia as important,” he said.

“For one, it’s too far.

“Two, a lot of people here see Australian foreign policy simply as an imitation of US foreign policy, so if they have to deal with an issue, they just go to the US if they have to discuss something.

“And third, Australia has not invested in relations. It has done nothing to make Australia important in South Korean politics.

“There is no investment in Australian studies, no one thinks about relations in South Korea.”

Robertson is also skeptical of some of the claims of strategic convergence between Australia and South Korea and believes Seoul will simply continue the difficult task of balancing between the US and China.

In fact, he thinks Moon’s visit has little to do with geopolitics and much to do with trade.

It received relatively little attention, but one of the agreements reached by the two leaders during the visit was “the development of a strong and commercially viable critical mineral supply chain”.

Australia has huge reserves it hopes to exploit, and South Korea, which has big plans to develop its electric vehicle battery industry, will have a huge appetite for those resources.

“The relationship with Australia and South Korea has always been about resources, and securing those resources is what this trip is all about. [by Moon]”It was about,” Robertson argued.

“And it’s been what every other South Korean president’s trip to Australia has been. It’s no different now.

“No one in South Korea thinks this has to do with China. Even defense agreements, there is very little discussion about them here.”

For Robertson, what it shows is that it took so many years for Moon, who has only three months left in office, to board a plane to Canberra.

“This shows the insignificance of Australia in the circles of South Korean politics that this trip had not been made earlier in his administration,” he said.

“The moon is already a lame duck.”