Denmark and Norway predict drastic increases in Omicron cases

Public health authorities in Denmark AND Norway On Monday it published grim predictions for the next wave of the Omicron coronavirus variant, predicting that it will dominate both countries within a few days. Although scientists do not yet know how often the variant causes serious illness, they say the rapid rate of its spread will lead to an outbreak of cases and could potentially increase pressure on hospitals, even if it turns out to be mild.

The reports follow similarly disturbing findings from England published over the weekend, though researchers warn that the trend may change as the variant emerges more clearly. It is not yet certain how often Omicron infections will send people to the hospital, or how many hospitalized patients are likely to die. And while Omicron may partially circumvent immune defenses, researchers have yet to determine how well previous vaccinations and infections will protect people against serious diseases.

The authors of both new reports also noted that swift action now, such as boosting campaigns and reducing opportunities for Omicron proliferation, could reduce the impact of variants.

U.S. researchers have not yet released models of Omicrons growth in the United States. But experts point out that the country is similar to Norway and Denmark in terms of vaccination levels and some Covid risk factors, such as the average age of the population.