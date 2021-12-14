International
Denmark and Norway predict drastic increases in Omicron cases
Public health authorities in Denmark AND Norway On Monday it published grim predictions for the next wave of the Omicron coronavirus variant, predicting that it will dominate both countries within a few days. Although scientists do not yet know how often the variant causes serious illness, they say the rapid rate of its spread will lead to an outbreak of cases and could potentially increase pressure on hospitals, even if it turns out to be mild.
The reports follow similarly disturbing findings from England published over the weekend, though researchers warn that the trend may change as the variant emerges more clearly. It is not yet certain how often Omicron infections will send people to the hospital, or how many hospitalized patients are likely to die. And while Omicron may partially circumvent immune defenses, researchers have yet to determine how well previous vaccinations and infections will protect people against serious diseases.
The authors of both new reports also noted that swift action now, such as boosting campaigns and reducing opportunities for Omicron proliferation, could reduce the impact of variants.
U.S. researchers have not yet released models of Omicrons growth in the United States. But experts point out that the country is similar to Norway and Denmark in terms of vaccination levels and some Covid risk factors, such as the average age of the population.
It would be hard to think that the United States would be different from Denmark, said Mads Albertsen, a microbiologist at the University of Aalborg. Denmark is likely to be the best case scenario.
In recent weeks, many epidemiologists have turned their attention to Denmark, a country of 5.8 million people, in relation to Wisconsin’s population.
At the start of the pandemic, the country set up a sophisticated surveillance system that combines large-scale coronavirus testing with the genetic sequence of many samples. This strategy has allowed Denmark to distinguish new variants, even when they are at low levels, and to adjust public health policies to prepare for new growth.
The first Omicron sample from Denmark was listed on 3 December. The specimen was collected on November 23, roughly at the same time that researchers in South Africa told the world for the first time about an increase in cases there.
Because sorting genetic material from coronavirus samples can take several days, Danish researchers conducted a rapid genetic test that captures some key mutations found only in Omicron. Any positive test result in Denmark is now checked for the new variant, resulting in an extremely comprehensive view of the Omicrons spread.
In a report released Monday by the Statens Serum Institute in Copenhagen, researchers estimated that Omicron’s cases in Denmark were doubling every two days. Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta, which means the new variant will become dominant by midweek, the report said.
Three-quarters of Omicron cases are in people who have received two doses of vaccine, which is almost the same part of the whole country that is fully vaccinated. This high percentage indicates that vaccines are providing little protection against infection, although most scientists believe that vaccines will prevent serious illness and death.
The Danish data are consistent with a smaller report of Omicron infections in the United States. Of the 43 documented cases, 34 or about 79 percent were people who were fully vaccinated.
This can spread and can spread regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not, said Christina Ramirez, a biostatist at the University of California, Los Angeles.
In England, researchers also found that full vaccination provides low protection against a widespread infection. But they found that reinforcing blows restored defense to much higher levels.
In these European countries, Omicron will not simply replace Delta: It will increase cases. Currently, Denmark is seeing around 6,000 cases a day already a record for the country and run almost entirely by Delta. Danish researchers predict that Omicron will bring daily cases to 10,000 by the end of the week, and the numbers will continue to grow from there.
The model predicts that explosive growth could send large numbers of people to the hospital, even if the Omicron variant turns out to be milder than previous variants. Danish researchers also warned that Omicron outbreaks in hospitals, even if mild, could lead to dangerous staff reductions as doctors and nurses are sent home in quarantine.
The authors of the new report warned that their model was preliminary. He did not take into account the powerful defenses that amplifiers can withstand, for example. Currently, 21 percent of people in Denmark have received a booster vaccine and the country is pursuing an aggressive booster campaign.
However, Troels Lillebaek, director of the Statens Serum Institute, said the coming weeks would be a major challenge for the country’s hospitals.
Despite uncertainty about the exact severity and Omicron climbing, there is a very high risk of an increasing number of admissions, he said.
In Norway, researchers have also noticed a rapid increase in Omicron in recent days. The Omicron variant is being deployed in Norway and will soon dominate, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said in a statement Monday.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know
The US is approaching 800,000 deaths from Covid. The United States is on the verge of overcoming 800,000 deaths from the virus and no group has suffered more than older Americans. Seventy-five percent of people who have died in the U.S. have been 65 and older. One in 100 elderly Americans has died from the virus.
In a preliminary scenario, the institute estimated that in about three weeks, there would be up to 90,000 to 300,000 cases per day, a significant increase from the current rate of around 4,700 cases per day, a record for Norway.
Norwegian researchers also said this could lead to many more hospital admissions, even if Omicron is milder. They predict that Norwegian hospitals will see 50 to 200 admissions each day, unless prompt measures significantly slow down the epidemic. Right now, Norway is seeing about 30 admissions every day, which is already enough to put a strain on the country’s hospitals.
There is an urgent need to curb the Covid-19 epidemic with significant measures, so that the Omicron variant does not cause an epidemic wave that places a heavy burden of disease and completely overloads the health service, said the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. warned.
Last week, Denmark decided new ones public health restrictions, including requesting the closure of restaurants and bars at midnight and the transition of some schools to virtual lessons before the winter break. She is also accelerating her reinforcing campaign. People who are 40 years and older and have had the second vaccine for at least four and a half months are now eligible for a third dose, the Danish Health Authority said Monday.
The Norwegian government also accelerated its reinforcing introduction and announced other new measures Monday, though it did not stop a full-blown blockade. The new measures include mandates of internal masks, banning the serving of alcohol, restrictions on social gatherings and demands for social distancing at organized events.
Omicron will probably spread rapidly to the population in the United States as well, said Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment at the University of Washington, who is planning to release his Omicron models later this week.
I would expect Omicron in the US to really become the dominant type last month or in January somewhere, he said.
But because many things remain unknown about the severity of the variants, it is difficult to predict how its spread will affect hospital admissions.
There is a very large range of possible outcomes here, said Dr. Murray.
A key metric will be whether cases and hospitalizations increase together in the coming weeks; if hospitalizations increase much more slowly than cases, that would be a good sign, he said.
But even if Omicron turns out to be relatively mild, its rapid spread could still bring a heavy burden on hospitals, experts warned.
Imagine it spreading so fast that it produces an outbreak that reaches its peak with twice as many infected people, yet half the likelihood of hospitalizing someone, said Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Columbia University. Well, this is a wash. That means you will see the same kind of despair we saw last winter.
An increase in Delta cases is already hurting some hospitals, and the arrival of the Omicrons also coincides with the flu season, said Joshua Salomon, an infectious disease expert and model at Stanford University.
An increase in Omicron on top of a Delta increase, at the same time that there may be an increase in flu cases, is a very troubling combination, he said.
Henrik Pryser Libell contributed to reporting from Oslo, and Jasmina Nielsen from Copenhagen.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/13/health/omicron-cases-denmark-norway.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]