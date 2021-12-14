International
Poland will investigate Apple privacy changes
In today’s headlines Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Poland investigates Apple; a UK startup buy now, pay later (BNPL) for car repairs hinders $ 12 million from Porsche and Jaguar; the omicron variant causes restrictions in Norway; Pecunpay is the first Spanish issuer of UnionPay cards; The UK is wary of foreign purchases by US companies; and more.
Poland’s anti-competitive watchdog investigates changes to Apple’s privacy settings
The Office for Competition and Consumer Protection in Poland (UOKiK) has launched an investigation into changes to the privacy and personal data rules on Apple devices. The anti-competition watchdog said the change in review relates to the application tracking transparency (ATT) policy that requires application developers to require iPhone users’ permission to track their ad targeting activity.
Porsche, Jaguar Help Fuel Bumpers $ 12 million Series A.
Bumper, a British startup BNPL that helps people pay for car repairs, has raised $ 12 million with the help of a couple of car manufacturers. Bumpers Series A was led by Autotech Ventures, with support from Porsche Ventures and Jaguar Land Rovers InMotion Ventures. The company will use the capital to expand in Spain, the Netherlands and Germany, with plans to add more European markets before the end of next year.
The Omicron variant causes restrictions in Norway
Norway is looking at increased COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine efforts to combat the new omicron variant, said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre. “There is no doubt that the new version changes the rules,” the prime minister told a news conference. That’s why we have to act fast, and we have to act again. For many, this will feel like a blockage, if not of society, then of their lives and their means of livelihood.
Pecunpay becomes the first Spanish issuer of UnionPay cards
Spanish FinTech Pecunpay and global payment company UnionPay have signed a strategic partnership to make Pecunpay Spain’s first Spanish card issuer UnionPay. The agreement between the companies covers commercial products, consumer and corporate cards, as well as mobile payment systems.
UK tax and finance application Earnr Gains new funding
Earnr, a tax and finance app aimed at people who are self-employed, has secured funding of $ 859,670. The London-based startup, which targets employees running tax-acceptable side activities in the UK, said its application will automate the tax administration challenges that come with running a side business.
Access to banking services is the main pillar of the UK’s financial inclusion agenda
As the UK moves towards its recovery from the pandemic, a report from Her Majesty the Treasury and the UK Department for Labor and Pensions (DWP) outlines measures that will help increase financial inclusion and capacity for more people in the country. The measures will help people move beyond the basic necessity of being able to open your first bank account, access the right loans, insurance and mortgage products at an affordable price and when planning to retire.
B2B Market Directs payments with X border for SMBs in emerging markets
Ola Oyetayo, co-founder and CEO of VertoFX B2B payment platform and foreign exchange market, tells PYMNTS that the company’s new multi-currency offering will simplify international payments for small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers through a partnership with the Banking District that simplifies reconciliation and increases customer confidence in the process.
Nexi expands partnership with response to launch European Innovation Center
Nexi Group is expanding its partnership with Italian digital transformation firm Reply to launch Nexi Digital, a European hub for technological innovation. The move is in line with Nexi Groups aiming to rely on in-house strategic skills rather than continue contracting. Nexi Digital is positioning itself to be a center of excellence for the Nexi Group at the European level.
Britain wary of foreign purchases by American companies
British officials are taking a closer look at potential foreign acquisitions, making it more difficult for US companies to pursue a long road to international expansion through deep-pocket purchases. The focus is on the $ 40 billion acquisition of Nvidia Corp. of chip designer Arm Holdings and acquisition by Parker-Hannifin Corp. of defense contractor Meggitt PLC.
