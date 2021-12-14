International
Windsor City Council approves tax increase of 1.86% in the 2022 budget
Windsor City Council approved next year’s budget, which includes a 1.86 per cent increase in property tax.
At a few-hour meeting Monday, the city council discussed and amended the budget. Initially, the proposed budget had a tax increase of 1.99 percent, but it was revised and reduced.
“People want to see a lower tax rate,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told councilors during the meeting.
“They are in a lot of pain now financially, especially people with fixed incomes, we listen to you, we listen to you and this is a reasonably compromised budget for both parties, I believe, in trying to deal with the issues we have. forward. “
The operating and capital budget was supported by all councilors except Ward District 4. Chris Holt and Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin, who voted against approving both motions.
The COVID-19 pandemic means the city is facing a $ 25 million deficit.
Where government levels last year intervened to offset COVID-19 debt, city staff are not as promising this year.
“We have a $ 25 million headset hanging over our heads here that we hope will heal, we hope to have some funding because we are not the only municipality on this boat. In fact I would argue that any city of our size will experience pressure. also, but there is no certainty that you will recover “, said Dilkens.
The advisers also discussed the budget investment in Windsor Transit. Service funding will increase by 4 percent to deal with salary and fuel increases. The council agreed to make the 518X itinerary permanent, which runs from Tecumseh Mall to Devonshire Mallto St. Clair College, though, decided not to turn the 481X road.
This 481X return would cost $ 1 million. Instead, the council decided that Transit Windsor would redirect Central 3.
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/windsor-city-council-tax-increase-budget-1.6284634
