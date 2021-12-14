Omicron Covid option to reduce global demand for oil, says IEA





A tanker truck passes by the wells of pumped oil wells operated by Chevron Corp. in San Ardo, California, USA, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images Demand for oil is set to be lower than expected next year, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday, after revising its outlook at 100,000 barrels per day for both the rest of this year and 2022. In its Petroleum Market Report, the IEA said global demand for oil is now expected to increase by 5.4 million barrels per day in 2021 and 3.3 million barrels per day in 2022 to reach pre-pandemic levels of 99.5 million barrels per day globally. But the recovery is expected to be affected by a new increase in Covid-19 cases, with aircraft fuel being hit hard, the report said. Its authors noted that the emergence of the new omicron variant had already brought new restrictions on international travel. However, the IEA added that while the growth of new Covid cases was expected to slow demand, the recovery that is already underway was not expected to be completely disrupted. Production that exceeds demand Despite this uncertainty, output is poised to outpace demand by December, the report said, driven by output growth from the US and OPEC + countries. This upward trend will extend until 2022, the IEA said, with the US, Canada and Brazil determined to pump to their highest annual levels ever. “Saudi Arabia and Russia can also reach records if the remaining OPEC + cuts are fully mitigated,” the IEA said. “In that case, global supply will increase by 6.4 mb / d next year compared to an increase of 1.5 mb / d in 2021.” The IEA outlook falls slightly short of OPEC + expectations. The oil production consortium released its report on Monday and was more optimistic than the IEA about demand recovery next year. OPEC + predicted that the omicron variant would have a mild impact on oil markets and said it expects demand to reach 100 million barrels per day by the third quarter of 2022. It also boosted demand forecast for the first quarter of 2022 with 1.1 million barrels per day. In November, OPEC + boosted its crude output with 500,000 barrels per day, while mitigating production cuts agreed upon in the early stages of the coronavirus crisis. The organization agreed in the spring of 2020, as oil prices fell in the face of the pandemic to cumulatively reduce almost 10 million barrels per day of crude production. The gloomiest outlook for oil prices In terms of oil prices, the IEA also revised its downward outlook. “Our oil price assumption (based on the next curve) is approximately 15% lower for 2022 than in last month ‘s report,” the report’s authors said. “The average Brent price is $ 70.80 / barrel in 2021 and $ 67.60 / barrel in 2022. Brent crude futures traded slightly lower on Tuesday, erasing previous gains to trade at around $ 74.27 a barrel at 10 a.m. London time. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude oil supplies were also slightly lower, trading at just over $ 71 a barrel.

