What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, December 14th

Recent developments:

What is the latest?

The current unprecedented increase in cases in Kingston, Ont.,will arrive in Ottawa soon, according to infectologists.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says it is behind in contact tracking due to the increase in the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. It is asking people who test positive to isolate themselves and manage to close contacts themselves.

The testing task force of that city is also warning that its resources are expanding and is doing what it can to open new centers and train new staff.

Allergy clinics across Ottawa have seen an increase in referrals for vaccine exclusion, and some doctors say the request is time consuming, stressful and, sometimes, staff become victims of physical and verbal abuse.

The Quebec government is expected to provide an update on the situation of COVID-19 in Quebec in an increase of 13:00 cases across the province.

How are you?

As of Monday, Ottawa has had 32,964 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

733 active cases are known, while 31,613 cases are considered resolved and 618 people have died from the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 63,100 cases of COVID-19 throughout eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including some 59,600 cases now resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 240 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne there were more than 1,200 residents on the positive test for COVID-19 and reported 14 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Territory and Tyendinaga Mohawk there have been 52 cases and one death. Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg there have been 44 cases, one death and it is in the middle of an active outbreak.Pikwkanagn there has been no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

The province vaccine passport is required for people aged 12 and over in many public places. Will not be required for younger children.

People can prove their vaccine status with a paper document, aPDF file or aQR code. These documents must have a QR code from January 4 and medical exemptions must have a code by January 10.

WATCH | Ottawa allergists ‘overwhelmed’ by people seeking vaccine exemptions:

Ottawa allergists overwhelmed by residents seeking advice on vaccines, exceptions, doctor says Dr. Tim Olynych, an allergist in Ottawa, says he has seen an increase in the number of people seeking advice on the COVID-19 vaccine or an exemption from vaccine requirements, including some exclusion letters requesting no valid reason. 1:13

There are no capacity restrictions for most countries that require proof of vaccination, nor for outdoor events. Private collection limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside.

The reopening plan is stalling as officials monitor some growing trends.

Health officials say people need to re-engage with the basics of vaccination, testing and staying home when they get sick and limiting social contact.

Local officials may change the rules for example,Renfrew Countyhas done it for isolation, Belleville areaschool symptomsand the Kingston area for indoor gatherings, restaurants, seclusion,school symptomsAND business.

Health units for Belleville, Kingston and Leeds areas, Grenville and Lanarkareas of residents to avoid meetings within persons, such asAkwesasne council.

All in one day8:53KHSC on how the increase in COVID-19 cases in Kingston affects hospitals We talk to Elizabeth Bardon of the Kingston Center for Health Sciences (KHSC) about how an increase in COVID-19 cases in Kingston is affecting the center. 8:53

Western Quebec

Ten people are allowed to gather inside the houses and 20 people outside, which increases to 50 if they do sports. The indoor gathering limit goes up to 20 people next Thursday, December. 23.

People think of the annual Christmas market in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que., On December 5, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trevor Pritchard / CBC)

There are no capacity restrictions for Quebec locations with designated locations and restaurants.

There is a vaccine passport for most people aged 13 and over in many public spaces. Will not apply to younger children. People can use an app or show proof on paper.

Other groups in the region are also coming out with their COVID-19 vaccine policies, including staff and visitors.

What can I do?

prevention

COVID-19 spreads mainly through droplets that can be suspended in the air. People can be asymptomatic without the vaccine, even after receiving the vaccine.

This means that it is important to take precautions such as staying home when you are sick and receiving assistance with expenses if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and considering distance from anyone you do not live with.

Masks, preferably medical or surgical, are mandatory in indoor public spaces in Ontario and Quebecand recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

People expect buses to arrive outside the Rideau Center in downtown Ottawa on December 9, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trevor Pritchard / CBC)

When and how long to be isolated can vary inQuebecANDOntarioand according to vaccination status.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with basic medical conditions help with homework and have supplies in case they need to be isolated.

Scientists are working to discover how easily the new variant of the omicron coronavirus spreads, its severity and the performance of vaccines against it.

LOOK | Ottawa will see ‘very soon’ the omicron-led COVID-19 strike:

The arrival of another particularly difficult variant after two years of pandemics, says the epidemiologist Doug Manuel, a senior scientist at Ottawa Hospital, says new restrictions are likely to be required to slow the spread of the omicron variant, a hard-to-swallowing pill for residents who are tired of a pandemic that is almost two years old. 0:58

trip

Travelers over 12 years and four months must be fully vaccinated to board a plane, train or sea boat in Canada.

US demandsall who cross the land, air or water border, to be fully vaccinated. People flying there will need proof of a COVID negative test within one day of departure.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents no longer need proof of a test when returning from trips to the US under 72 hours.

The hope is that other countries will accept provincial or territorial vaccination trials.

People must be vaccinated and approved in advance to enter Canada. Because of the omicron variant, air travelers from any country other than the United States must take a COVID-19 test upon arrival and isolate themselves until they receive results.

There are further travel restrictions from a number of African countries due to ofomicron.

Vaccine

Vaccines inhibit the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding death and hospitalization without providing complete protection.

Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada, with some age restrictions.

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children up to the age of fifteen. Doses for children ages five to 11 will be given at least eight weeks apart in the two local provinces.

Ontario’s third-largest expansion comes on Jan. 4 and will make all adults eligible; Quebec plans to lower its age in January.

There have been more than 3.9 million doses of the first, second and third COVID-19 vaccine administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has a population of about 2.3 million.

Eastern Ontario

Persons born in 2016 and earlier cansearch for provincial meetings onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Local health units have some flexibility, ie check out their websitesfor details. Many offer pediatric-only clinics and doses in short notice campaigns appear to fill gaps in vaccine coverage and cover extended eligibility.

Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their booking systems.

Western Quebec

Anyone who is five years old or older get an appointmentor visitpermanent or mobile clinic on foot.

Children’s clinics are in schools and children will need the written consent of a parent to be vaccinated there.

Siblings can be booked together at a single time and parents can check a box to signal if their child is nervous.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, cough, headache, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.

Symptoms of “long distance” can last for months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can be too affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontarion:

Ontarians are tested by leaving an appointment at a clinic if you fit some criteria. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Select people with symptoms at the pharmacy, along with certain people without symptoms.

Quick and home-made tests are available in several places, including Family doctor offices in the Kingston area, pharmacies and some childcare facilities when the risk is high. Students will receive a package of test kits for the holiday season. A quick positive test will trigger a follow-up.

Travelers who need a testhave local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can leave an appointment or see if they are near the internet access option. They can also call 1-877-644-4545 with questions during the hours the line operates.

In some places gargling tests are offered instead of tampons.

Quick tests for COVID-19 are available in all Quebec kindergartens, preschools and elementary schools. This week school-age children in the region will take quick tests they can take home.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

First Nations, Inuit and Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka Test and vaccine clinics for COVID-19 , with information online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan ZibiAnishinabeg can call health Center at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; email is another option for booking vaccines.

Tests are available atPikwkanagnby calling 613-625-1175 and vaccines (including third doses) at 613-625-2259, supplement 225 or by email.

Everyone inside Tyendinaga anyone interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should check out the website of dedicated vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call Inuit Acoustic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.