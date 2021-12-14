International
Vancouver International Airport offers travel advice as holiday flight traffic returns
As air traffic takes a steady turn during the holidays, staff at Vancouver International Airport are sharing tips to make pandemic travel a little easier.
According to Vice President Robyn McVicker, about 30,000 passengers passed through the YVR every day in October and November.
That’s nearly half a million every month out of about 300,000 passengers in total in November 2020.
The numbers are expected to rise to 40,000 a day in December, McVicker said, so travelers need to prepare for a “busier” experience.
At a joint news conference Monday, the Canadian Border Services Agency warned that arrival and customs procedures for returned residents could take longer than usual.
The federal government is choosing randomly Fully vaccinated travelers entering Canada from destinations other than the United States to take a COVID-19 test. Those travelers should be quarantined until they receive a negative test result.
Questions about rising air travel prices in BC
First, the YVR recommends ensuring that travel documents, including passports, are up to date and valid.
All passengers must have proof of dual vaccination with them provincial or federal certification which is easily accessible.
Those traveling abroad must download ArriveCAN application, and complete all mandatory vaccination, travel, quarantine, and pre-departure information 72 hours prior to their return.
The YVR is also advising that the US now requires all air travelers leaving Canada to have valid pre-departure rapid test or PCR pre-arrival test results.
Testing for COVID-19 upon arrival is available at the YVR for international travelers returning to Canada, McVicker said, but that is in addition to the federal government request for pre-departure testing.
This rule requires travelers entering Canada to give a negative COVID-19 result from a test done 72 hours before landing in Canada if they have been abroad for more than 72 hours.
Travelers who want free testing upon arrival can register in advance to speed up the process, McVicker added.
“We are asking everyone to be patient,” she said. “There are a number of different rules and regulations involved when you enter Canada, but it all makes sense. We have people here to help you. “
Federal COVID modeling data show the potential for an increase in COVID cases
There are other ways residents can improve their experience at the airport, she added.
This includes arrival 90 minutes before domestic flights, two hours before flights to the US and three hours before other international flights.
Wrapped gifts should be placed in checked baggage, said CBSA Supt. Manvir Moore, as customs agents are likely to open any in handbags.
Ticket holders can also check in online and reserve airport parking prior to their flight.
