Hard Rock International buys Operation Mirage in Vegas





LAS VEGAS (AP) Hard Rock International said Monday it wants to see how a guitar-shaped hotel in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip will play.

In what MGM Resorts International CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle called a milestone for MGM Resorts and Las Vegas, the companies announced that MGM Resorts would sell The Mirage operations to Hard Rock International in a money deal with worth almost $ 1.1 billion.

In a statement, Hard Rock chairman Jim Allen said the Florida-based hospitality and entertainment giant plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the 80-acre (32.4-acre) property. The image of an artist depicts a purple guitar with shapes and six rays of light depicting wires stretching towards the sky.

It was not immediately clear whether the iconic Mirage volcano fountain would remain on the property that former casino mogul Steve Wynn opened with a Polynesian theme in November 1989. MGM Resorts bought the 3,000-room resort in 2000. Mirage real estate is now owned by MGM Growth Properties, which is being acquired by New York-based VICI Properties in a $ 17.2 billion deal expected to close next year. This announcement marks the culmination of a series of transformational transactions for MGM Resorts over the past few years, said Paul Salem, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MGM Resorts. Monetizing our entire real estate portfolio, along with the addition of CityCenter and our acquisition of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, will position the company with a fortress balance sheet, core portfolio and significant financial resources to pursue objectives. our strategic. tha. Jonathan Halkyard, treasurer of MGM Resorts and chief financial officer, said that as the owner of The Mirage real estate, VICI will be expected to reach a new lease agreement with Hard Rock. Allen said Hard Rock International would welcome 3,500 employees of The Mirages on its list. He noted that his company had no previous involvement with the former Hard Rock Hotel & Casino operating from 1995 to 2020 east of the Las Vegas Strip. This property was purchased in 2018 and renovated and renamed by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with a gambling floor operated by Mohegan Sun Casino. Hard Rock International bought the naming rights in May 2020 with plans to eventually open a property on the Las Vegas Strip. Under the terms of the deal, MGM Resorts will retain the Mirage name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock without royalties for up to three years, while finalizing its plans to rename the property. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, following regulatory approvals. The sale is one of several involving MGM Resorts in recent months on Las Vegas Boulevard. The company currently operates 13 hotel-casino properties in Las Vegas and 32 worldwide. The Las Vegas-based company said in July it would buy its $ 2.1 billion CityCenter development partner, take control of The Aria and Vdara resorts and lease the property to a private equity firm. of New York Blackstone Group for nearly $ 3.9 billion. MGM Resorts announced in September that it would buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas operations for $ 1.6 billion from Blackstone. It’s part of a $ 5.65 billion deal to put ownership of the 3,000-room Cosmopolitan in the hands of the Cherng Family Trust, led by Panda Express billionaires Andrew and Peggy Cherng; real estate investment firm Stonepeak Partners; and a Blackstone real estate fund, Real Estate Income Trust Inc.

