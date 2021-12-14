Amid the crisis in Ukraine, relations between Russia and NATO are at an all-time lowExBulletin



Roman Koksarov / AP

File file Roman Koksarov / AP

MOSCOW A Russian military uprising near Ukraine has raised fears in Kiev and the West that Moscow could invade its neighbor.

Tensions over Ukraine come amid a new low level of relations between Russia and NATO, which were once so warm that President Vladimir Putin even revealed the possibility of his country joining the military alliance.

A look at Russia-NATO relations:

The Cold War and the fall of communism

For decades throughout the Cold War, the Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact allies in Central and Eastern Europe were stuck in a tense stalemate with NATO.

That confrontation was eased in the 1980s when Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev moved to reform the Soviet Union and encouraged democratic reforms in the Eastern Bloc countries. Gorbachev did not try to avoid the fall of communist regimes to those allies and quickly agreed to the reunification of East and West Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

During talks on German reunification, Gorbachev made Western promises that NATO would not expand eastward, but he never documented those verbal promises.

Preoccupied with the political and economic crises that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russian President Boris Yeltsin paid little attention when Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic joined NATO in 1999.

That same year, NATO’s air campaign against what is now Serbia, a Russian ally, marked the first major rift between Moscow and the military alliance since the collapse of the USSR.



Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

Putin enters with a brief fusion

After Putin succeeded Yeltsin in 2000, he moved quickly to strengthen relations with the West, even testing the grounds for Russia to join NATO.

Lord George Robertson, who was NATO secretary-general from 1999-2004, recently recalled how Putin asked him when the alliance would invite Russia and how he was offended when Robertson responded that Moscow should applied for membership, just like any other. candidate.

Putin later said that NATO was not ready to embrace Russia because the West feared its power and its independent stance.

While exploring possible NATO membership, Putin also moved to establish closer political and security ties with Washington and its allies.

After the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Putin was the first foreign leader to call on then-US President George W. Bush to offer assistance. He quickly welcomed the U.S. military deployment to bases in the former Soviet republics of Central Asia for the war in Afghanistan. In another gesture of goodwill, Putin moved to close the Soviet-era bases in Cuba and Vietnam.

Although Moscow’s offer to NATO never materialized, Russia and the alliance agreed in 2002 to establish a council to coordinate policies and cooperate in the fight against terrorism and other issues.



Doug Mills / AP

File file Doug Mills / AP

A cold returns

Russia-NATO relations began to deteriorate in 2002 after Washington withdrew from a Cold War-era treaty banning ballistic missile defense, a move that Moscow saw as a potential threat to its nuclear deterrence.

The US war in Iraq in 2003 drew strong criticism from Moscow and further strained relations. Russia further complained when Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and the former Soviet republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined NATO in 2004.

Tensions between the West and Russia escalated in 2004 over the Orange Revolution protests in Ukraine that forced the cancellation of an election-colored victory by the deception of a Kremlin-backed presidential candidate. The Kremlin viewed those protests and the earlier ouster of an unpopular leader in the former Soviet republic of Georgia as a Western-inspired intervention in what it considered to be Russia’s backyard.

In a keynote address at a security conference in Munich, Germany, in 2007, Putin sharply criticized US moves around the world, saying Washington “has transcended its national borders in every way” and called for NATO enlargement. to the east “a serious provocation”.

Russia-Georgia war

Russia loudly complained when NATO promised Ukraine and Georgia membership at a summit in Bucharest, Romania, in April 2008, seeing it as a blow to its vital security interests.

Four months later, Russia destroyed Georgia in a five-day war that erupted when the South Caucasus nation used force in a bid to regain control of the Moscow-backed separatist province of South Ossetia.

Russia quickly recognized South Ossetia and another Georgian rebel province, Abkhazia, as independent nations and strengthened its military presence there.

The Ukrainian conflict brings movement and counter-movement

In 2014, Ukraine’s friendly Kremlin president Viktor Yanukovych was ousted from power by mass demonstrations that erupted when he decided to cancel an agreement with the European Union in favor of closer ties with Moscow.

Russia responded by annexing Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and supporting separatist rebels in the industrial heart of eastern Ukraine, known as the Donbas. The conflict, already in its eighth year, has killed over 14,000 people and attempts to seek a political solution have failed. Moscow denies any involvement, saying any Russians involved in the fighting are volunteers who join the separatists.

The US and its allies then hit Moscow with sanctions and NATO cut off all practical cooperation with Moscow, strengthening its forces near Russia. The Kremlin denounced those deployments and drills near its borders as a security threat.

In October, Russia suspended its NATO mission and ordered the closure of the alliance’s office in Moscow after NATO withdrew the accreditation of eight Russian officials at its headquarters in Brussels for their alleged links to Russian intelligence.

Tensions rose last month amid rising Russian troops near Ukraine. Putin has denied planning such an attack, but has demanded a Western pledge that NATO will not incorporate Ukraine into the alliance or deploy its forces there, an expansion he described as a “red line” for Moscow.

In a video call last week, US President Joe Biden warned Putin of “serious consequences” if Russia invades Ukraine, but promised to hold consultations to address Russian concerns.



Adam Schultz / White House through AP

Adam Schultz / White House via AP

Next steps for NATO, Russia

NATO’s credibility depends on its common defense guarantee, known as Article 5, according to which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all, and its commitment to offer membership to any European country. that can contribute to security in Europe and North America. But both Ukraine and Georgia have unresolved conflicts in their territories, and their conduct would now force all 30 member states to step up their defense militarily.

Russia wants the West to make a legal commitment not to deploy forces and weapons to Ukraine, and the Russian Foreign Ministry last week demanded that NATO cancel its 2008 pledge to admit Ukraine and Georgia as members.

The US and other NATO allies opposed Russia’s demands. “NATO’s relations with Ukraine will be established by the 30 NATO allies and Ukraine, no one else,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week.

Putin opposed NATO’s argument, saying that while Ukraine is free to decide on its own security agreements, they should not threaten Russia.

“Every country has the right to choose the most acceptable way to guarantee its security, but this must be done in a way that does not harm the interests and undermine the security of other countries, in this case Russia,” he said. Putin. “Security must be global and cover everyone equally.”