Omicron variant of COVID-19 was discovered at the University of Victoria, personal exams canceled – BC

The University of Victoria has canceled all personal exams for the remainder of the month due to an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus that includes the Omicron variant. Four cases of the variant were confirmed Monday in a joint announcement by the university and Island Health, between a group of 124 cases related to people attending off-campus events. More cases of the variant are expected, he said release.















2:29

The Uvic campus holiday raises questions about the safety of COVID-19





Uvic campus holiday raises questions about COVID-19 safety, September 6, 2021

According to the university, the cases are occurring within a “highly vaccinated” population. The story goes down the ad “As such, we are seeing a mild illness and are unaware of any hospitalizations associated with this group at this time,” Monday’s statement said. “It is also important to note that initial epidemiological data confirm that transmission is occurring indoors or in social settings where there are few, if any COVID-19 controls.” Trends Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 7.5 magnitude earthquake shakes region

Experts: Politicians addicted to images in protest in BC legislature At present, there is no evidence of transmission in classrooms on campus or in workplaces, the university added. Read more: Undisciplined festivities at Victoria University urge police to take unprecedented step However, in an effort to combat the increase in cases, students will write exams “online or in another format”. The University and Island Health announced that decision on Sunday, before announcing the Omicron variant cases. Instructors will contact students individually with information on how assessments will proceed, the university said. Students are also reminded not to come to campus for any reason if they do not feel well.















2:52

BC parents say quick testing could change the game for nurseries





BC parents say quick testing could change the game for nurseries

Meanwhile, all student services on campus, administrative and support, research centers, laboratories and study spaces on campus will continue to remain open and operate with the COVID-19 security plans in place. The story goes down the ad However, social events on campus, personally for staff and students, including holiday parties and other social gatherings, should be canceled or postponed until further notice, the university said. Island Health is also working with the university to distribute rapid test kits to those considered by Public Health to be close contacts of confirmed cases. View link »



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8446985/university-victoria-exams-covid-19/

