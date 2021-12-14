At least 59 dead after a gas tanker exploded in Haiti’s second largest city, Cap-Haitien.





The death toll is currently 59, according to city deputy mayor Patrick Almonor, who also made an appeal for blood donation and called the overall situation “critical.” “We have 59 people killed so far and we have dozens in hospitals and health centers across the city,” said Almonor, who called for urgent care and blood donation for the injured. “We have almost 50 houses affected by the fire and most of them will have to be demolished as soon as possible,” he added. “The city will need a lot of help to get out of this tragedy, the central government is offering to help but we look forward to seeing it. We believe we will need it more than just the central government, the situation is critical.” Medical officials have made a public appeal for blood donation, a civil defense agency spokesman told CNN. The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, reacted to the tragedy on Tuesday morning, posting on Twitter: “According to a partial report, about forty dead, dozens injured, as well as numerous material damages.” Local officials say rescue efforts are ongoing and the death toll is expected to rise. Henry later declared three days of national mourning after the eruption, “in memory of the victims of this tragedy that saddens the entire Haitian nation.” This is a heartbreaking story. More to follow.

