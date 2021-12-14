UK tries for shots and boost tests amid fears of ‘tidal wave’ Omicron





On the eve of a holiday season that the British government promised would return to normal after last year’s limited affair, a tired nation is collapsing from a new crisis: Omicron.

The push for boost injections and tests comes just days after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a host of new measures for Covid-19 in the face of a “tidal wave” of infections entering from the Omicron variant.

Omicron has left a dead person in the UK and has sparked warnings it could overtake the Delta variant to become dominant in the country by Christmas. Johnson has told people to “set aside” the idea that the variant is soft.

Britain’s besieged leader is facing a major test of his authority on Tuesday, with members of his Conservative party preparing to rebel against measures to work from home, Covid passports and wearing masks in a vote in Parliament. He will be forced to rely on the support of the opposition Labor Party to pass the new restrictions, which are a significant departure from the response to the government pandemic in recent months. Johnson abolished all Covid-19 rules “freedom day” in July and so far has resisted the strongest mitigation measures imposed in parts of Europe, such as vaccine passports and mask mandates.

The prime minister is also embroiled in a scandal over reports that Downing Street held a number of staff holiday parties last winter, when the rest of the UK lived under strict rules banning social mixing. He has been forced to deny that he hastily followed Covid’s rules in order to distract himself from his political problems. The British government has insisted that its new boost, which aims to deliver third doses to every adult by the end of December – a month earlier than planned – is the best way to stop the spread of the cases. and to avoid imposing further restrictions. To do so, the UK will have to “hit the fast” in its spread of vaccination, Johnson said Monday from a vaccination center in London, where he urged the public to grow as volunteer carers or paid vaccinators. “We will have to achieve a pace and a number of daily booster doses that will surpass anything we have done before,” he added. But on Monday, the NHS reservation system did not appear to be facing the huge increase in demand for appointments. More than 100,000 people in England booked boosting doses overnight, NHS England Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard said on Monday. Responding to reports of the site crash on Monday morning, Pritchard admitted there had been “some glitches in the system”. Despite the break-up, Pritchard urged members of the public to keep trying, stressing that “more slots are being developed all the time”. She also urged those living near clinics to use this facility if possible, despite people reporting having to stand in line on the road for up to five hours. BMA has called for the return of face masks in pubs and restaurants, as well as social distance of 2 meters in all interiors. of British Medical Association (BMA) has also warned that the vaccination campaign will not be enough to stop the spread of Omicron, with one in four people not qualifying for the booster due to unvaccination or only partially vaccinated.BMA has called for the return of face masks in pubs and restaurants, as well as social distance of 2 meters in all interiors. “Despite describing the current situation as an ’emergency’ with a ‘tidal wave’ of infections on the horizon, the government’s response relying entirely on the vaccine boost program is lacking the broader measures required to control the spread of Omicron.” Dr Chaand Nagpaul. , said the chairman of the BMA council in a statement on Monday. UK Secretary of Health Sajid Javid told Parliament on Monday that the British government was redeploying NHS staff to speed up booster vaccination efforts, postponing some urgent meetings and selected operations until the new year to give advantage of booster vaccines. “These are steps that no health secretary would want to take if they were not absolutely necessary, but I am convinced that if we do not prioritize the booster now, the health consequences will be much more serious,” Javid said. The health secretary added that there could now be up to 200,000 Omicron infections a day – a figure that the UK Health and Safety Agency said was model-based – with the type accounting for 20% of cases in England. Covid passports will be strengthened to require people to have a booster or final side stream test in the new year, Javid said. The government has also advised fully vaccinated contacts of a Covid-19 case to undergo daily side-flow tests for seven days to slow the spread of the virus. But the UK supply of in-house test kits – usually available to order from the government website – also appeared to be running low on Monday. Users in England who registered on Monday received a message saying “sorry for no more tests available”, urging them to “try again later”.

CNN Sarah Dean, Niamh Kennedy and Vasco Cotovio in London contributed to this report.

