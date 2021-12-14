Nicholas Donofrio will be recognized during the International Peace Tributes 2022 | tidings





WASHINGTON – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 14, 2021– PeaceTech Lab (PTL), the award – winning non – profit organization founded by United States Institute of Peace( USIP ), announced that Nicholas Donofrio, IBM’s former Executive Vice President of Innovation and Technology, will be one of the top award recipients in 2022 International Peace Honors. The event will be held in February. This press release contains multimedia. See the full publication here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005576/en/ Nicholas Donofrio, International Peace Tribute 2022 (Photo: Business Wire) The 44-year-old IBM veteran has helped create many opportunities for underrepresented youth and minority women in STEM fields. Among his many accomplishments: Donofrio was Chairman of the Board of the National Council for Action for Minorities in Engineering (NACME) in addition to serving on the National Board of Directors for INROADS, a nonprofit youth organization focused on career development for minorities in business. and industry and was honored with the Rodney D. Chips Association of Women Engineers Memorial Award for his work in support of career advancement opportunities for women in engineering. In addition, he was appointed by the U.S. Department of Education to serve on the Commission for the Future of Higher Education and the National Academy of Engineering for their Committee on Racial Justice and Equality. I believe in a more inclusive future in terms of technology. Together with the various organizations I have been proud to serve, we have created common paths and tools to enable a new wave of diverse and talented innovators, said Nicholas Donofrio. Donofrio was an IBM Delegate to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Technical Executive of the Year at the University of Arizona and was one of Business Week 25 best innovation champions. He holds seven technology patents, several honorary doctorates, and is a member of many technical and scientific honors societies, including the National Academy of Engineering and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, as well as a life member at the Electrical and Electronic Institute. . Engineers and member of the Royal Academy of Engineering in the UK. Inspired by vision and focused on using technology, data and media to prevent conflict and save lives, Donofrio has become a leading champion of PeaceTech Labs, serving as its Chairman since PTL was created by USIP in 2014. Nick Donofrio’s role in founding the PeaceTech Lab reflects his lifelong legacy of making technology accessible to those who are otherwise excluded and transforming their quality of life in tangible ways. Today, we have served more than 2,000 peacebuilding organizations and have impacted millions of lives in 30 countries. This is definitely a testament to his leadership and we could not have been more excited to honor him at this year’s international peace honoring ceremony, stated Sheldon Himelfarb, President and CEO. Few of us have illustrated the power of ideas and the spirit of peace building better than Nick; he always inspires us. International Peace Tributes (IPH) celebrates the most prominent global leaders and agents of our time, who make philanthropy and humanitarian service a hallmark of their lives, to advance humanity and our planet. As International Peace Priest for 2022, Donofrio joins prestigious actor, director and activist Forest Whitaker; chairman of MasterCard, Ajay Banga; the internet phenomenon and the creator of The people of New York , Brandon Stanton; and the president and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, Dr. Lisa Su. The remaining honorees, hosts, performers and special guests of IPH 2022 will be announced soon. The ceremony will be broadcast digitally across various social media platforms, thus reaching a global audience of around 15 million people. Specific broadcast channels will be announced closer to the broadcast date in February 2022. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005576/en/ Janice Torres, janice @ peacetechlab.org KEYWORDS: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLUMBIA COUNTY INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT PHILANTHROPY GENERAL TRAINING OTHER ENTERTAINMENT PHILANTROPY FOUNDATION DATA MANAGEMENT EDUCATION SOURCE: PeaceTech Lab Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 14.12.2021 09:30 AM / DISC: 14.12.2021 09:32 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005576/en

