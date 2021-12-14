Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces $ 9.5 Billion Investment in John F. Kennedy International Airport





NEW YORK CITY (WABC) – John F. Kennedy International Airport is ready to receive some much-needed renovations thanks to a privately funded investment. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that private partners will invest $ 9.5 billion to repair Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and the old Terminal 3 at the airport. Hochul said the New York and New Jersey Port Authority reached an agreement with The New Terminal One group, who will be the financial backers of the project. “As we recover from this pandemic, I want to ensure that everyone traveling to New York has a welcoming and efficient experience and that New Yorkers have the modernized transportation centers they deserve,” Hochul said. “The time to complete major infrastructure projects is now, and I am committed to launching and completing the new JFK Terminal One as soon as possible.” Construction was originally scheduled to begin in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic. The new terminal will be completed in stages and will create more than 10,000 jobs. “Moving forward with this modern international gateway and the extraordinary level of private investment it brings will create thousands of well-paying construction jobs critical to our recovery from the pandemic, laying the foundations for economic growth for decades to come.” , said Port Authority chairman Kevin O’Toole. This is the fourth major terminal project that is part of a larger project to completely transform JFK into a “world-class” airport. The terminal will be transformed into a 2.4 million square meter facility with 23 international gates, making it the largest international terminal in JFK. The updated terminal will be able to handle 23 million passengers a year. Travelers will experience larger registration and concession areas with green spaces and art with New York landmarks. There will also be state-of-the-art technology to assist with flight control, long-haul management and TSA security checkpoints. An emphasis on sustainability is also part of the construction plan. Improvements such as solar hot water and the conversion of diesel appliances, such as luggage tractors, into electricity are just some of the efforts being made to create a greener terminal. Construction of the project will begin next year and is scheduled to be completed by 2030. MORE NEWS: Images before and after capture the destruction of the Midwest tornado ———-

* Get eyewitness news

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for the latest updates

Copyright 2021 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/jfk-airport-state-investment-international-travel-john-f-kennedy/11334426/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos