Toronto Police Reveal Possible Video Suspected of Barry and Honey Sherman Unsolved Murders – Toronto
Toronto police have released a video of a possible wanted suspect in connection with the 2017 investigation into the double murder of billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman.
Brandon Price, a detective with the Toronto police homicide squad, held a press conference Tuesday morning asking anyone who knows the person in the video to come forward.
In the approximately 20-second video, a person dressed in dark clothing can be seen walking on a sidewalk on a snow-covered night in the neighborhood.
It was four years ago, on December 15, 2017, when the couple’s real estate agent found the Shermans dead at their Old Colony Road residence, near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401.
Investigators said Barry and Honey were found dead in the lower-level pool area, reportedly hanging with straps from a handrail on the pool deck and wearing their clothes.
An autopsy determined that Shermans died from compression of the ligature neck.
It was also determined that the couple likely died two days before they were found, on December 13, 2017, as neither had communicated with friends or family from that time period until the discovery of their bodies.
Barry Sherman was the founder and CEO of the pharmaceutical firm Apotex Inc., a manufacturer of generic drugs. The couple were philanthropists and prominent members of Toronto society, arousing great interest in their deaths and the resulting police investigation.
“The timing of this individual’s appearance is in line with the time when we believe the killings took place,” Price told reporters on Tuesday. “Based on this evidence we are classifying this individual as a suspect.”
Price went on to say that although there is a lack of features and details from the video, police are urging the public to pay attention to the person’s gait, steps or walking style.
“If you know yourself in this video, please step forward so you can be excluded from our investigation,” Price said.
“However, hopefully someone will come up with a name when they know the individual’s gait,” Price continued. “The way they hit with their right foot with every step knowing the person was either related to the Sherman family or was in the area that day at the time.”
He said that although police could not determine with certainty the weight of the person’s age or skin color, investigators through photogrammetry have been able to determine that the suspect in the video is between five meters and nine inches tall.
Price said investigators have secured and gone through a vast amount of video footage and through interviews, searches and cell phone data have either included or eliminated people seen in the area around the time of Barry and Honey’s death.
The short amount of footage released by police Tuesday is not the only footage of the individual investigators have, Price said, adding that to be the reason the individual is considered a suspect and not a person of interest.
Price would not reveal exactly how long the individual was in the area based on all the videos police have, but called it a “suspicious” time.
“We’ve done a full video of the whole area and based on the time we realize, when we believe the killings happened, we have this individual entering a very defined area around Sherman’s house,” Price said. . “And staying in that area for a while. And then leaving that area. “
“So we were not able to identify what the purpose should have been for that person within that defined area,” Price said.
Answering a question from a Global News reporter as to why police waited four years to publish the video, Price said there were numerous reasons.
“As you can see, partly because of the poor image quality type, the investigative consideration holds that the cost of the investigation by publishing it early would have outweighed the benefit of early publication,” Price said.
“So we took these investigative steps, exhaustive investigative steps to identify this individual. “And now that we have reached the point where we have not been able to do that with these videos, now is the time to make it public and to seek the help of the public.”
Police have said there are no signs of forced entry.
A $ 10 million private reward, offered by the family in 2018, is still available, Price said.
As of Tuesday, the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman remain unresolved.
“This announcement is in no way indicative of a conclusion of this investigation,” Price said.
With files from The Canadian Press
