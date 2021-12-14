Explained: What does the comment about the end of the Korean War from South Korea actually mean?

At a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Canberra earlier this week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that North Korea and South Korea, the US and China had agreed in principle to declare an official end to the Korean War. The Korean War lasted from 1950 to 1953 and the Ceasefire Agreement brought about a cessation of hostilities in July 1953. Both North and South Korea have technically remained at war ever since.

Newspaper | Click to get the best explanations of the day in your inbox

But does the announcement of the Moon really mean the end of this war? We explain:

What is it about

Since Moon Jae-in became president, engagement with North Korea has remained an important part of his foreign policy. In addition, he has also been a vocal proponent of ending hostilities and conflict with Pyongyang.

In September this year, Moon Jae-in addressed the UN General Assembly and reiterated his call for a statement to formally end the Korean War. “I once again call on the community of nations to mobilize its forces for the final declaration of war on the Korean Peninsula,” Moon said during the speech. “I propose that the three sides of the two Koreas and the US, or the four sides of the two Koreas, the US and China, unite and declare that the War on the Korean Peninsula is over.”

During his term, Moon has argued that this statement would encourage North Korea’s denuclearization. But the U.S. has insisted that Pyongyang will have to give up its nuclear weapons in order to make any progress.

At the UN, US President Joe Biden said: “We demand concrete progress towards a plan available with tangible commitments that would increase stability on the Peninsula and in the region, as well as improve the lives of the people in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “, He said. But North Korea has ignored Washington’s calls for dialogue.

North Korea reaction

In recent years, especially during Donald Trump’s presidency, there has been unusual development in DPRK-US relations. In June 2018, DPRK leader Kim Jong Un met with Trump in Singapore for a historic summit, becoming the first North Korean leader to meet with an incumbent US president. This was followed by another summit in Hanoi months later. Both summits had little content for them from a foreign policy perspective and were little more than photographic opportunities for both leaders.

Despite the relative thaw in relations between North Korea and South Korea since 2017, relations deteriorated as North Korea opposed South Korean activists and groups of deserters began sending leaflets and propaganda materials across the border in June 2020, according to a report. of Reuters.

Miniature flags appear as South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison witness a signing ceremony at the House of Parliament in Canberra, Australia, on Monday, December 13, 2021. (AP)

In response, particularly after Seoul’s inability to prevent this from happening, North Korea blew up a joint liaison office with the South near the northern border town of Kaesong. The office was destroyed just hours after Pyongyang had renewed threats of military action on its border with Korea.

The escalation continued with Pyongyang also conducting a series of missile tests, including the latest tests of those it had announced were hypersonic and long-range weapons, a BBC report said.

In September this year, the sister of DPRK leader Kim Jong Uns, Kim Yo Jong, had said that Pyongyang was open to ending the war if certain conditions were met. In response to Seoul’s calls to end the war, Kim had said that Pyongyang was ready to resume talks if South Korea ended its hostile policies.

In a statement issued by the DPRK state media, Kim said: “What needs to be removed are double standards, illogical prejudices, bad habits and a hostile attitude to justify their actions, while blaming our proper exercise of the right to self-defense… Only when such a precondition is met would it be possible to sit face to face and declare the important end of the war. ”

One obstacle has also been Pyongyang’s continued opposition to US-led sanctions against the DPRK. Another bone of contention has been the presence of US troops in South Korea who have been stationed in the country since the cessation of hostilities in 1953, as well as joint military exercises held annually between the US and South Korea.

At the press conference in Canberra, President Moon had stated that these demands of the DPRK were making it difficult to sit down for further discussion. In particular, the DPRK has focused on lifting sanctions that have severely affected the country, one that the US has been reluctant to modify, insisting that the DPRK abandon its nuclear weapons program.

Moon Jae-ins internal challenges

It is important that these developments be viewed from the perspective of South Korea’s domestic policy. President Moons’s term is coming to an end, with his ouster in May 2022. Analysts believe that for Moon and his many efforts to improve ties with Pyongyang, he has little to show for the five years spent in the effort. .

There are also some indications that the Biden administration is not too keen on Moon plans because of the possibility of getting a little in return from Pyongyang, said a BBC report, with the possibility that Washington should give up much more in comparison, for example, easing sanctions. There are also several political circles, including those in South Korea, who believe this would put an end to the annual joint US-South Korean military exercises, an unwelcome prospect for many.

At this point, a bilateral statement would benefit President Moon and his party, the Democratic Party of Korea, whose candidate for the March presidential election, Lee Jae-myung, is far behind his Yoon Seok-youl Party opponent. Conservatives of the People’s Power. the main opposition party.

However, it is difficult to determine whether progress on this front would significantly benefit President Moons’s party. Analysts also believe that given the Biden’s administrations’ lack of enthusiasm for the Moons’s efforts to formally declare an end to the Korean War, it could also end up affecting the larger US-South Korea alliance.