Opposition leader Belarus sentenced to 18 years in prison





MOSCOW A Belarusian court on Tuesday convicted an opposition leader of organizing mass riots and inciting social hatred over his attempt to challenge the country’s authoritarian leader, Alexander G. Lukashenko, in last year ‘s presidential election. She sentenced him to 18 years in prison. Activist Sergei Tikhanovsky, 43, ran a popular YouTube channel in Belarus before announcing his candidacy ahead of the 2020 vote. But he was arrested before the election, an act that prompted his wife, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, to intervene. and to lead the popular movement against Mr. Lukashenko. After months of closed hearings, the regional court in the town of Gomel, Mr Tikhanovskys’s hometown, confirmed that it had given its ruling on Tuesday. He was on trial along with five other defendants, including Nikolai Statkevich, 65, who competed against Mr. Lukashenko in the 2010 presidential election. The other five defendants, including Igor Losik, 29, a journalist for Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty in Belarus, were sentenced to 14 to 16 years in prison.

Since the mass protests erupted from Mr Lukashenko’s re-election for a sixth term as president in August 2020, a vote widely regarded as rigged, the Belarusian leader has launched a campaign of political repression unprecedented in Europe for decades. Thousands of people, including opposition leaders, protesters and those who had subscribed to independent media, have been arrested. Rights groups consider hundreds of them to be political prisoners. In July, a Belarusian court convicted another presidential candidate, Viktor Babariko, of corruption and sentenced him to 14 years in prison. Former head of a Russian state bank, Mr. Babariko ran the polls ahead of the 2020 election, but was arrested a few weeks before election day. He has denied the allegations. In September, Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of the post-election protest movement, was sentenced to 11 years in prison. In one video statement released a few hours before the verdict, Ms. Tikhanovskaya, who leads the movement against Mr. Lukashenko, from exile in Lithuania, vowed to continue to protect the person he loves, who has become a leader for millions of Belarusians. She added that I will try to do something very difficult, perhaps impossible, to bring closer the moment when we will see it in the new Belarus. Mr. Tikhanovsky started his blog in 2019. He posted videos in which he mocked the Soviet-style Potemkin-style windows of the village and exposed widespread poverty. In his best known video, he interviewed a woman in a small town in Glubokoye, in which she called Mr Lukashenko a so – called president and cockroach.

The imprisonment of Mr. Tikhanovsky from Belarus is a symbol of the efforts of authoritarian governments in countries like China, Egypt and Iran to stifle dissent through the courts. On Monday, a Hong Kong court sentenced former media mogul Jimmy Lai and seven other prominent pro-democracy activists to months in prison for their attempt to commemorate the suppression of peaceful protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989. In Egypt, a court last month convicted a prominent human rights lawyer and advocate of spreading false news and insulting the government as part of an effort to target and close a growing list of activists, journalists and dissidents. In Belarus, Mr Lukashenko has gone even further. In addition to stifling dissent within the country, he also launched a campaign to destabilize his countries’s European neighbors. In May, he crashed into a plane to catch a commercial plane transporting an opposition activist from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, and forced him to land in Minsk. And, he has orchestrated a continuing international crisis by encouraging thousands of migrants from the Middle East to come to Belarus and use its territory to cross the border into the European Union, a move described by Poland and Lithuania as a hybrid war.

