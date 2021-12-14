Blinken, in Indonesia, emphasizes the soft power to oppose China

JAKARTA, Indonesia Minimizing the direct confrontation between the United States and China, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken pledged on Tuesday to strengthen relations with the Indo-Pacific nations through billions of dollars in US investment and aid, and in doing so, against Beijing regional attraction.

This lenient step was delivered at Universitas Indonesia in Jakarta, the country’s capital, and continued with a series of agreements on maritime cooperation and Peace Corps education and exchanges. The university was also the site of a speech nearly 60 years ago by Robert F. Kennedy, who then spoke of open relations between states, as long as one did not threaten the rights of the other.

Mr Blinken called it extraordinary that the broader goal had changed so little for a region that now accounts for 60 per cent of the global economy and is growing faster than anywhere else in the world. The Indo-Pacific covers countries mainly in the Indian Ocean region, including India, Australia, Japan, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN.

We all have an interest in ensuring that the most dynamic region in the world is duty free and accessible to all, he said. This is good for people across the region, and it’s good for Americans because history shows that when this vast region is free and open, America is safer and more prosperous.