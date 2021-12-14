International
Blinken, in Indonesia, emphasizes the soft power to oppose China
JAKARTA, Indonesia Minimizing the direct confrontation between the United States and China, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken pledged on Tuesday to strengthen relations with the Indo-Pacific nations through billions of dollars in US investment and aid, and in doing so, against Beijing regional attraction.
This lenient step was delivered at Universitas Indonesia in Jakarta, the country’s capital, and continued with a series of agreements on maritime cooperation and Peace Corps education and exchanges. The university was also the site of a speech nearly 60 years ago by Robert F. Kennedy, who then spoke of open relations between states, as long as one did not threaten the rights of the other.
Mr Blinken called it extraordinary that the broader goal had changed so little for a region that now accounts for 60 per cent of the global economy and is growing faster than anywhere else in the world. The Indo-Pacific covers countries mainly in the Indian Ocean region, including India, Australia, Japan, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN.
We all have an interest in ensuring that the most dynamic region in the world is duty free and accessible to all, he said. This is good for people across the region, and it’s good for Americans because history shows that when this vast region is free and open, America is safer and more prosperous.
But China, the heavy regional weight, overshadows American trade in almost a country in the Indo-Pacific. In Southeast Asia alone, bilateral trade with China reached $ 685 billion in 2020, more than double the regions’ trade with the United States.
The China Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to build infrastructure such as ports, railways and roads around the world, has continued to penetrate Southeast Asia even during the pandemic. This month, Laos completed it the first high-speed railway, a $ 6 billion project supported by China. A few weeks before that, Vietnam opened the first subway line in Hanoi, also thanks to China. And in Indonesia, China has spent billions of dollars to build high-speed rail lines, power plants, dams and highways.
The Achilles heel of U.S. policy remains economic engagement, with China far surpassing the U.S. in trade and infrastructure investment, said Jonathan R. Stromseth, a Southeast Asia expert and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.
Unlike his predecessor, President Biden has avoided direct pressure on other nations to choose between partnering with either the United States or China on a host of issues. However, Mr Stromseth said, the parallel efforts of China and the United States to overcome each other risk strengthening a bipolar divide in the long run, with potentially serious consequences for regional stability and development.
China has stepped up its military operations in the Indo-Pacific, with fighter jets flying over parts of Taiwan and claiming disputed territory in the South China Sea. These actions, among other things, have put the Pentagon on alert.
Mr. Blinken bluntly said, We do not want conflict in the Indo-Pacific. However, he also described many concerns in the region about Beijing’s actions, which he said have distorted open markets with state-subsidized products, restricted trade by his opponents and engaged in illegal fishing. Countries across the region want this behavior to change, said Mr. Blinken. We also do.
Mr. Blinkens’s main message was that the United States is a better bet as a partner than China.
He said the United States had donated 300 million coronavirus vaccines, a third of its worldwide contribution to the Indo-Pacific, and would continue to invest billions of dollars in its public health systems.
Vaccines, for which Mr. Blinken said they were given without threads tied, could turn out to be the main leverage of the United States in Southeast Asia, as hundreds of millions of doses shipped by Chinese companies have been found to be largely ineffective against the Delta variant.
Regarding the climate, Mr. Blinken noted a $ 500 million commitment to help fund a solar-powered plant in India as part of efforts to help the region avoid environmental crises without disrupting economies. He vowed to pursue agreements to strengthen data privacy and secure technology used in economic transactions, because if we do not shape them, others will.
And he said the Biden administration would work to ease the noise in the global supply chain in a region that buys nearly a third of all U.S. exports.
Across Southeast Asia, private investment from the United States reached $ 328.5 billion in 2020, surpassing China. The region has told us loudly and clearly that it wants us to do more, Mr Blinken said. Meet that call.
Visit of Mr. Blinkens in Indonesia, the largest country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, was considered overdue: Neither Vice President Kamala Harris nor Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III stopped here on recent trips to the region. In a new recollection of the strategic value of nations, Mr. Blinken arrived just hours after Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Kremlin Security Council; their planes were parked next to each other at Jakarta airport.
Mr Blinkens’s speech was well received by some inside Indonesia. Tom Lembong, who was Indonesia’s trade minister from 2015 to 2016, said it hit what policymakers across ASEAN want, which are concrete and practical solutions, and less from the growing rhetoric that has dominated engagement. US official with Southeast Asia for the past two decades.
I would argue that at this time, the Biden administration is achieving success in Southeast Asia, they are regaining lost ground and making up for lost time, Mr Lembong said in an email.
Many countries in Southeast Asia remain wary of retreating into a Cold War clash between the United States and China. In November, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong indicated he was not comfortable with Mr Bidens’s calls to persuade democrat leaders to present a more unified front against China.
We all want to work together with the US, Mr. Lee said in a November interview me Bloomberg News. But, he added, I think not many countries would like to join a coalition against those who have been expelled, whose president would be China.
The region is divided between countries that are more friendly with China, such as Cambodia and Laos, and others that are more hardline, such as Vietnam. In previous years, the Southeast Asian bloc has been torn over how to handle the dispute in the South China Sea, with some countries unwilling to offend Beijing.
China’s sin is undermining and destroying ASEAN, said Kasit Piromya, who was Thailand’s foreign minister from 2008 to 2011. China has money, they are rich and they have their own projects and initiatives. But this does not mean that we should be their gate. I think we are terrified of China, but that is not based on reality.
Lara Jakes reported from Jakarta and Sui-Lee Wee from Singapore. Muktita Suhartono contributed to the report from Bangkok.
