Wanuskewin gets Sask. government funding towards the UNESCO designation

Darlene Brand says the Saskatchewan governments’s one-time investment in Wanuskewin Heritage Park is an investment to preserve the past.

The province announced Tuesday that it is providing Wanuskewin with $ 60,000 to hire a designated project coordinator to support the parks application for the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Brand said this ensures that Wanuskewin has the resources it needs for its nomination work.

We know we can not do this alone, said in a statement Brand, chief executive of Wanuskewins.

This kind of provincial support signals the strong commitment of stakeholders to help us tell our story. One that shows the wealth, cultural diversity and archaeological attributes that will make Wanuskew a very strong contender to become the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saskatchewan.

Government officials said Tuesday’s investment, along with other contributions and partnerships, shows their commitment to helping Wanuskew with his designation at UNESCO.

“Wanuskewin never fails to create a sense of dread and wonder, it really is unlike anywhere else on the planet and it is a direct link to our past,” said Parks, Culture and Sports Minister Laura Ross.

“Our government has pledged to support Wanuskewin’s application to UNESCO in the Saskatchewan Growth Plan, 2020-30, and we hope this grant will provide a solid foundation for moving the process forward.”

The park, north of Saskatoon, launched a $ 40 million renovation project in 2017 and was named on Canada’s tentative list for a UNESCO World Heritage Site designation in December 2017.

The bison were reintroduced into the park in December 2019, the first time the field bison returned to their ancestral homeland in more than 150 years.

Last month, Wanuskewin staff announced a major archaeological find with unexpected help from the bison herd.

Chief archaeologist Ernie Walker said he found a partially elongated rock across the ground that had a strange groove on top of it.

It was at that moment that I realized that this is actually what is known as petroglyph. This is intentionally carved, Walker said last month.

Petroglyphs are carvings, carvings or cuts on a rock, Walker explained.

Walker said the four petroglyphs found are carved into the hoof trail tradition, most common in southern Alberta, southern Saskatchewan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.

Brander said the discovery is important for UNESCO’s application for parks, and said petroglyphs are the latest piece to make Wanuskew unique in the world.

According to the province, a UNESCO World Heritage designation is the highest recognition of a protected heritage area and recognizes the most extraordinary achievements of mankind and the most inspiring creations of nature.

Definition is the gold standard for cultural and scientific sites internationally and the process of obtaining such a definition is complex and takes many years to achieve, officials added.

There are 20 World Heritage Sites in Canada, none of which are in Saskatchewan.

