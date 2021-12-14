International
Wanuskewin gets Sask. government funding towards the UNESCO designation
Darlene Brand says the Saskatchewan governments’s one-time investment in Wanuskewin Heritage Park is an investment to preserve the past.
The province announced Tuesday that it is providing Wanuskewin with $ 60,000 to hire a designated project coordinator to support the parks application for the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Read more:
Bison points the way to the great cultural discovery that shakes the history of Wanuskewin
Brand said this ensures that Wanuskewin has the resources it needs for its nomination work.
We know we can not do this alone, said in a statement Brand, chief executive of Wanuskewins.
This kind of provincial support signals the strong commitment of stakeholders to help us tell our story. One that shows the wealth, cultural diversity and archaeological attributes that will make Wanuskew a very strong contender to become the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saskatchewan.
Government officials said Tuesday’s investment, along with other contributions and partnerships, shows their commitment to helping Wanuskew with his designation at UNESCO.
“Wanuskewin never fails to create a sense of dread and wonder, it really is unlike anywhere else on the planet and it is a direct link to our past,” said Parks, Culture and Sports Minister Laura Ross.
“Our government has pledged to support Wanuskewin’s application to UNESCO in the Saskatchewan Growth Plan, 2020-30, and we hope this grant will provide a solid foundation for moving the process forward.”
Read more:
USask, Wanuskewin Heritage Park sign renewed agreement to support indigenous education
The park, north of Saskatoon, launched a $ 40 million renovation project in 2017 and was named on Canada’s tentative list for a UNESCO World Heritage Site designation in December 2017.
Trends
Suicides are taking place in Switzerland, providing users with a painless death
The Ontario Chief Physician will provide the COVID update on Tuesday
The bison were reintroduced into the park in December 2019, the first time the field bison returned to their ancestral homeland in more than 150 years.
Last month, Wanuskewin staff announced a major archaeological find with unexpected help from the bison herd.
Chief archaeologist Ernie Walker said he found a partially elongated rock across the ground that had a strange groove on top of it.
It was at that moment that I realized that this is actually what is known as petroglyph. This is intentionally carved, Walker said last month.
Petroglyphs are carvings, carvings or cuts on a rock, Walker explained.
Walker said the four petroglyphs found are carved into the hoof trail tradition, most common in southern Alberta, southern Saskatchewan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.
Read more:
Wanuskewin Heritage Park welcomes the first bison since 1876
Brander said the discovery is important for UNESCO’s application for parks, and said petroglyphs are the latest piece to make Wanuskew unique in the world.
According to the province, a UNESCO World Heritage designation is the highest recognition of a protected heritage area and recognizes the most extraordinary achievements of mankind and the most inspiring creations of nature.
Definition is the gold standard for cultural and scientific sites internationally and the process of obtaining such a definition is complex and takes many years to achieve, officials added.
There are 20 World Heritage Sites in Canada, none of which are in Saskatchewan.
with folder by Kelly Skjerven
Bison shows the way to the great cultural discovery that shakes the history of the Wanuskewins
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8449600/wanuskewin-saskatchewan-government-funding-unesco-world-heritage-designation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]