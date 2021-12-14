Fatigue of film and television worker reaching “life-threatening levels”, say Global Unions – The Hollywood Reporter





Global unions and wards have called for the film and television industry around the world to end a “long-hours culture” that has only worsened during the current shooting boom following the COVID-19 vaccine. In one report titled “The Search for Dignity Behind the Scenes” published on Tuesday, the UNI Global Union, which represents 20 million film, television and art workers worldwide, called for production wages and working hours to respect collective agreements, ” or in their absence national legal standards “. The organization, which includes 140 unions and wards in over 70 countries, including the International Alliance of Theater Workers in North America, called for overtime work in film and television to be voluntary, “not required on a regular basis and should to always be compensated “. at a premium rate. ” The report and its recommendations follow a survey of UNI Global Union members that found that 60 hours of work per week are normal throughout the film and television industry worldwide, leading to excessive hours, insufficient rest and “levels” of life-threatening fatigue. “ UNI Global Union added, “Abuses increased significantly in 2021 as companies tried to compensate for the time lost during the pandemic cessation.” The minimum standards required for film and television workers worldwide include adequate daily and weekly rest time, meal breaks, health care “and the ability to connect with family and friends” denied by weekend work. The call for action by UNI-affiliated unions comes after the IATSE vote to ratify a new three-year Basic Agreement with studios and broadcasting services amid a bold turnover of workers in Hollywood and concerns over key issues such as pensions and health plans. living wages and rest periods between members. “What is happening in Hollywood is setting a model for working conditions globally,” writes UNI-affiliated unions. The report shows that some international countries such as Germany and Sweden have provided improved working hours for film and television workers through job negotiations, while other markets, such as Latin America and other parts of Europe, remain problematic points for labor relations. . In France, for example, requests for film and television crew members to work overtime and on weekends are on the rise. “This becomes a problem for all workers when the provisions of collective agreements are not respected and when manufacturers require teams to work the maximum hours allowed more often than the standard working day,” the UNI Global Union report said.

