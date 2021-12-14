Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ law violates international rights standards – European rights body





BUDAPEST, Dec 14 (Reuters) – Hungarian law banning homosexuality and transgender people in schools violates international human rights standards, the Venice Commission, a panel of human rights experts, said on Tuesday. Council of Europe. The legislation, which was passed in June and has caused outrage in the LGBTQ + community and sparked harsh criticism from the European Union, bans the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender reassignment in schools, ostensibly as a measure to prevent abuse. children. The constitutional law experts of the Venice Commission concluded that the changes are not in line with international human rights standards and do not ensure that children have access to objective and non-biased information on gender identity and sexual orientation. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register “On the contrary: the changes contribute to creating a threatening environment where LGBTQI children may be subject to health-related risks, bullying and bullying,” the panel said in its assessment. “The changes leave room only for one-sided and one-sided teaching, opening the door to stigmatization and discrimination of LGBTQI persons,” the panel added. The bill was proposed by the government of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is touting himself as a defender of traditional Christian values ​​against the “LGBT ideology” for the 2022 elections, in which his Fidesz party may be vulnerable for the first time. seen against a newly united opposition. . Read more Orban’s anti-LGBT campaign escalated in July and August with government billboards appearing across the country trumpeting the question: “Are you afraid your child may be exposed to sexual propaganda?” His ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat government, which faces tough elections next year, says LGBTQ rights and other such social issues are issues that national governments must decide. He says the law aims to protect children, not the LGBTQ + community. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

