Planos International Business Park opens ground in the new office

The developers of a successful Plano office campus are starting construction on the next phase of the project.

Billingsley Co. and general contractor Adolfson & Peterson Construction have begun work on a five-story, 250,000-square-foot office building in the International Business Park. The 300-acre office and commercial park is near the northwest corner of Dallas and Bush Turnpike North Road.

The building will be adjacent to an existing four-storey building, 187,100 square feet.

While the Dallas office market has been slow to recover, absorption and demand increased for the third quarter, Adolfson & Petersons Will Pender said in a statement. We believe this trend well positions the award-winning Billingsleys business park, as well as this new office building in the coming years.

We were excited to begin work on our fourth major office project with Billingsley and to help them take another step forward in completing this latest development.

Dallas Architect GFF designed the new building. Trevor Franke and Gini Rounsaville by Jones Lang LaSalle are renting it out.

The International Business Park office complex includes a 9,000-square-foot comfort building with a fitness center, a conference center and a tenant lounge.

The newest building of Billingsley Co.s has been updated with features that are becoming more popular due to COVID-19.

We have added patio on the ground floor and balconies on several floors, all will see a large park with meeting areas and Wi-Fi giving employees the opportunity to work outside, said in a statement Lucy Burns, partner in Billingsley .

The International Business Park already includes 11 buildings of 1.4 million square feet. The park houses operations for more than 100 businesses and over 4,000 employees.

Billingsley is the latest developer to start building an office project along North Dallas Road.

Demand for office space plummeted last year with the onset of the pandemic. But with more workers returning to the office, developers are boosting construction beginnings.

Along with Billingsley, developers Granite Properties, Hall Group and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones Blue Star Land Co. have recently broken ground in office projects in Plano and Carrollton.