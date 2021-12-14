Global warming could set the stage for deadly tornadoes

Adding a grim exclamation mark to a year with deadly climatic extremes, tornadoes of early December that killed at least 90 people in the southeast were some of the most intense storms recorded at the end of the year.

The storms ignited in Arkansas on the night of Dec. 10, during very hot and humid weather for the season, and spread throughout Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee AND Kentucky on December 11th. It will take weeks of data analysis to make the final classifications of the intensity of tornado eruptions. But some of the mega-twists that destroyed lives, livelihoods and communities may have slipped the ground for 250 miles and thrown 30,000 feet of debris up into the atmosphere.

So far in 2021, nine episodes of severe storms (not just tornadoes) have caused $ 15 billion in damage and account for half of all climate-related events in The federal list of billion-dollar disasters. The upward trend of severe storm damage has also been followed by the insurance industry, which shows that losses have been steadily increasing for 40 years.

In 2017, a research meteorologist with Munich Re, a global reinsurance company, wrote in a bulletin that an increase in heat and atmospheric humidity due to our warming climate is likely to increase the number of days in the year that are favorable for storms and the dangers associated with them. , including tornadoes.

It is not yet clear if and how global warming triggers individual tornadoes because they are so small that they cannot be reproduced by climate models. But after a summer in the northern hemisphere with floods, droughts, smoky fires and heat waves, climate scientists and meteorologists on social media and in broadcast interviews placed December tornadoes entirely in the context of global warming.

Swiss climate scientist Sonia Seniveratne, author of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, noted in a Twitter post over the weekend that document claims that days with large numbers of tornadoes have become more frequent in the US. A 2014 survey showed that clear increase in tornado accumulation, the climate scientist Zack Labe added, in his Twitter post.

More information on the link between global warming and tornadoes can be found at explorative indicating that a warmer atmosphere increases the frequency of some extremes that favor extremes. After a tornado eruption in May 2019 on the Great Plateau, climate scientist Stefan Rahmstorf showed on Twitter how those increasingly stable loops in hemispherical winds can create tornado conditions.

of National Climate Assessment 2014 also documented an increase in the frequency of strong storms, with new and stronger evidence that some of these increases are related to human activities, but some pieces of the puzzle are still elusive, said the climate researcher at Columbia University. Chiara Lepore, because there is so much natural variability in tornado activity from year to year that it is difficult to find a trend.

Tornadoes, even large ones, are smaller than the clear points on the global climate scale. Large-scale rainfall events, droughts or hurricanes, are some of the largest and easiest rates to attribute, she said. It is reasonable to expect that climate change will have and will have some kind of effect on tornado activity. Right now we do not know how.

Researcher at Columbia University Michael Tippett said a deadly 2011 tornado eruption sparked his research interest and explained how the scientific understanding of tornadoes has grown since then. What seems increasingly certain, as reflected by the IPCC, is that climate change is driving a steady increase in favorable atmospheric conditions for tornado formation, he said.

Scientists also know more about how a cyclic phase of cooling in the Pacific Ocean called La Nia triggers more frequent tornado eruptions. Now is the time to combine all of these into the latest climate system models that can analyze all that information with more accurate results, he said.

The latest study he co-authored with Lepore suggests that increasing favorable conditions for breeding strong storms and tornadoes is between 5 and 20 percent for every 1 degree Celsius of heat, depending on exactly where you are in the world, he said. The little trust we have is on the frequency side.

Keep environmental journalism alive ICN offers free rated climate coverage and advertising. We rely on donations from readers like you to continue. Donate Now You will be redirected to your ICN donation partner.

Lepore was his co-author survey published last month analyzing that trend with the latest climate models that combine more ingredients and can look at models on a smaller scale. She said the findings are consistent with previous data that the project increases frequency in many parts of our planet for favorable weather conditions, particularly for the northern hemisphere and northern latitude. The study does not only focus on tornadoes, but includes severe storm conditions such as hailstorms and strong wind storms, she added.

This work definitely helps to shed some light on the relationship between a warming climate and favorable conditions for severe weather, she said. But there is still a gap in our understanding between these predicted changes in the frequency of severe storm conditions and the realization of these events in the current storm. This gap is still unresolved, I think. We need more research on it.