Ghana fines airlines $ 3,500 for each unvaccinated passenger News of the coronavirus pandemic





Air carriers will also be penalized for passengers who did not complete the health statement form before boarding the flight to Kotoka International Airport.

Ghana has said it will fine airlines with $ 3,500 for each passenger arriving at the capital’s international airport without being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Under the new measures, which take effect Wednesday, air carriers will also be penalized with the same amount for passengers who did not fill out a health declaration form before boarding their flight to Kotoka International Airport in Accra, the company said. Ghana State Airport. While Ghanaians flying without meeting the requirements will be allowed to enter the country and be subject to a 14-day quarantine, foreigners may be denied entry, the airport authority said. The measures are just the latest taken by Ghana, which has introduced some of the strictest coronavirus-related restrictions in West Africa. The new sentences come a day after the country began requiring all passengers over the age of 18 to provide evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19, saying about 60 per cent of the total number of new cases registered in the country had coming from the airport during a last two week period. The current increase in cases along with the discovery of the Omicron variant among international arrivals and the expected increase during the festive season requires urgent action to prevent a large increase in COVID-19 cases in Ghana, the Ghana Health Service said last week in the notice. its decision. Ghana, with about 31 million people, has one of the best COVID-19 testing programs in the region. It has had 132,000 confirmed cases and 1,243 deaths since the pandemic began. According to data compiled by the Reuters news agency, just over five percent of the country’s population has been vaccinated so far. Authorities this month launched a major vaccination effort ahead of the Jan. 22 implementation of a vaccination mandate for target groups, including government employees, health workers and students. The government plans to recruit more health workers to be able to double the daily vaccination by 140,000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/14/ghana-to-fine-airlines-that-bring-unvaccinated-passengers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos