Professor of Accounting at the University of Niagara receives the International Teaching Award





Patrick OMeara, an assistant professor of accounting at the University of Niagara, received an award for excellence in teaching from the Charter Institute of Management Accountants, the world’s largest body of management accountants, during a virtual ceremony on December 10, 2021. International awards highlight quality teaching, research and teaching high in accounting education worldwide. O’Meara is a Certified Management Accountant, Certified Professional Accountant, and Certified Financial Planner. He joined the Niagara School of Accounting in 2018 and has held teaching positions at Red Deer College University, Alberta, Canada, and the Institute of Technology in Southern Alberta. He has also held positions as chair of business and commerce programs at the Donald School of Business at Red Deer College University and as chair of accounting, finance and economics programs at the business school at Centennial College in Toronto, Canada. He is the director of Innovative Scholar Inc. and has written three books on topics including personal credit, personal finance, and mutual funds. He also served as senior director of training services at the Canadian Institute of Financial Planning. OMeara has an MBA from the University of Niagara and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Windsor. More than 400 nominations from educational institutions and individuals were submitted this year for consideration in four categories: CIMA Teaching Excellence Award, CIMA Research Excellence Award, CIMA Campus Culture Excellence Award and CIMA Employability Excellence Award. Sponsored by the International Association of Certified Public Accountants, the global accounting organization representing CIMA and the American Institute of CPAs, the annual CIMA Excellence Awards recognize institutions and individuals around the world going beyond and beyond to shape the next generation of accountants. authorized global management and lead the accounting profession in the future.

