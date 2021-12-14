Miami International Airport sets travel record for Thanksgiving – CBS Miami





MIAMI (CBSMiami / AP) Miami International Airport set new records for Thanksgiving travel, despite growing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant. About 3.9 million passengers passed through security last month, a 6% increase from the 3.7 million passenger tickets in November 2019, airport officials said on Monday. READ MORE: Firefighters fight the fire of a 2-alarm apartment in Miami Gardens It is a clear indication that tourism is recovering despite growing concerns about a new increase in hospitalizations by COVID-19, which has already killed about 800,000 people in the US alone, the Miami Herald reported. Airport data is definitely a positive sign, but there is a fair amount of concern among travelers with scientific knowledge, Gary Deel, an Orlando-based travel industry consultant, told the Herald. Until we reach a level of strong immunity in the US, with the newest wave of news coverage for each variant, you will see discounts on trips associated with the rise of new variants. Some travelers could potentially be discouraged by public health requirements, such as the recent U.S. request for international travelers who submit negative tests for COVID-19 within a day of their flights, Deel said. READ MORE: The CAMACOL food gift for this year is limited to 500 baskets and only by car Miami is one of the top search destinations on travel websites and nationwide, Florida had 32.5 million travelers from July to September this year, surpassing the number of visitors during that period in pre-pandemic 2019, it said recently. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. His anti-stalemate and pro-business stance enabled one of Florida’s major economic engines to thrive even when tourism fell in other parts of the country. The Thanksgiving trip, the full return of Miami Art Week, and the end of travel restrictions in the U.S. for non-US citizens coming from 33 countries helped boost the November numbers. On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the airport recorded its busiest day on record with 164,000 passengers. And throughout the 12-day Thanksgiving Day travel period, 1.7 million passengers passed through the airport, 14% more than the same period of 2019. The airport expects the record volume of passengers to continue until December, the Herald reported. The average number of daily departing flights has increased by almost 12% compared to December 2019. And the airport marked the second busiest day on Sunday, with 163,000 passengers, officials said. MORE NEWS: The driver was killed after reports of shootings in Pembroke Pines (Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)

