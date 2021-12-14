MGM sells Mirage operations to Hard Rock for over $ 1 billion

Mirage, the iconic strip resort that helped kick-start the modern ultra-luxury era in Las Vegas, is being sold by MGM Resorts International to Hard Rock International, the companies announced Monday.

Hard Rock will pay $ 1.075 billion in cash to buy The Mirage operations in a deal expected to close in the second half of 2022, pending regulatory approvals and closing terms.

The deal launches a renaming of the resort – which first opened its doors in 1989 – as well as a change to the Las Vegas skyline.

As new operators, Hard Rock announced plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the 77-acre property and rename it to Hard Rock Las Vegas, bringing the company’s well-known hotel style to the Strip. A translation of the property by Hard Rock also shows the resort with a new white and blue motif and the name “The Mirage” at the top of the resort replaced by “Hard Rock”.

MGM Resorts said it will retain the Mirage name and brand and license it to Hard Rock for up to three years while finalizing its plans to rename the property.

“Mirage is a casino, more than any other, that is inspired by what Las Vegas is now. “The fact that the brand is leaving means a lot,” said David Schwartz, UNLV ombudsman and gaming historian.

“The Mirage is truly the model for almost everything that has been built in Las Vegas since 1989,” Schwartz said, noting that he combined the thematic elements of Caesars Palace with the major tourist aspects of The International, now The Westgate. “It really took the city and its resorts forward.”

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, said the company is “honored to welcome the 3,500 members of the Mirage team to the Hard Rock family.”

Hard Rock, which is owned by Florida’s Seminole tribe, said it would enter into a long-term lease with VICI Properties, which announced a $ 17.2 billion deal in August to buy Mirage real estate from MGM Growth. Properties. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

“This transaction is an important milestone for MGM Resorts and for Las Vegas,” MGM President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement Monday. “As part of the team that opened The Mirage in 1989, I know for myself how special it is and what a great opportunity it presents to the Hard Rock team. “I want to thank all of our Mirage employees, who have consistently provided world-class gaming and entertainment experiences to our guests for over three decades.”

History

Originally developed by Steve Wynn on the former Castaways site, Mirage opened its doors in November 1989. It helped change the face of Las Vegas by bringing in a new era dominated by integrated megarres that went far beyond the floor of casino – helping to cement a plan that any other company would soon follow.

MGM later bought the resort in May 2000 when it bought Wynn’s Mirage Resorts for $ 4.4 billion.

Although the resort was built using so-called junk bonds, the resort paid them off faster than most and replaced them with regular low-interest loans. This helped bring in billions of new investments in Las Vegas, helping to build the city into what it is today.

The resort quickly established itself as one of the top entertainment destinations thanks to offers such as the illusions and taming acts of the white tigers of Siegfried and Roy, a controversial dolphin habitat and an attractive volcanic display on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Schwartz said that with The Mirage, Wynn showed three significant things that shaped modern-day Las Vegas: a resort of its size, with 29 floors and more than 3,000 rooms, could be built immediately – something that did not had never been done before in Las Vegas; how you can pay for it and sell Wall Street on it; and that it is something tourists wanted.

“It proved that people would visit it and there was a market for that kind of resort, which had not been the case in Las Vegas before because people had never seen anything like it before,” Schwartz said.

Lead to a deal

The announcement comes just over a month after Hornbuckle told investors MGM was looking to sell the resort as part of a strategic decision that came in the distribution of capital and wanted to diversify the company’s holdings, which made Mirage “the clear choice ” to sell. , he said.

MGM operates nine more resorts on the Strip and will soon add The Cosmopolitan to its portfolio after agreeing in October to pay $ 1.6 billion for resort operations.

“We have enough Las Vegas,” he told investors during the November phone call.

For Hard Rock, the company has been anything but shy in sharing its desire to buy a property on the Strip.

Allen told Bloomberg in 2019 that Hard Rock was looking to buy a property along the iconic hallway. The company also acquired the licensing and naming rights for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas in May 2020. And at this year’s Global Gaming Expo in October, Allen told reporters they were still waiting for the right opportunity.

“We recognize that Las Vegas is the gaming capital of the United States,” he said. “If this opportunity arises, then yes, we will be interested.”

Through Hard Rock, the Seminole Tribe will become the third tribal venture to enter the Las Vegas gaming world, but the first on the Strip.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians may receive final approval from game regulators this week on the tribe’s move to buy The Palms. And Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, operated by Connecticut Mohegan Gaming Tribal Authority, runs casinos at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Alan Feldman, a prominent collaborator at the UNLV International Games Institute, said he expects there will be more tribal ownership as part of a greater diversification of owners and operators across the Strip.

“This is because gambling is on the rise across the country. “It continues to be widely accepted,” he said.

Feldman, a former MGM executive who moved to Las Vegas to help open Mirage as a public affairs adviser, said it would be sad to see the Mirage brand leave.

“But let us not ridicule ourselves. Hard Rock is a big international brand, “Feldman said.” And the visual impact of one of the guitar hotels is a very significant addition to the Las Vegas skyline. “

