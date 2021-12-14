Toronto police seek help in identifying suspect in murder of billionaire philanthropists





“Through our investigation, we have not been able to determine what was the intent of this individual in the neighborhood. The timing of this individual’s appearance is consistent with the time we believe the killings took place. Based on this evidence we are classifying this individual as a suspect, “said Det. Sgt. Brandon Price of the Toronto Police Service during a press conference Tuesday.

of video shows an individual walking on a winter night along a sidewalk in the neighborhood. The suspect has a head covering and is between 5’6 inches and 5’9 inches tall. Price said they did not know if the suspect was male or female and could not determine age, weight or skin color.

Despite this, Price says the video is a “valuable piece of evidence” and that the suspect is “very suspicious.”

Price would not disclose the time when the video was captured, except that it was taken on the evening of December 13, 2017, the night the Shermans were killed.

Price said police believe further help or information from the public was needed now, and he urged those watching the video to specifically observe the “walk” or style of the suspect’s steps or gait. In the video, the suspect appears to hit his right heel while walking. Police say they conducted an “exhaustive video” of the neighborhood and that there are other video surveillance of the suspect and the properties around Sherman’s home. “Based on the time we understand, when we believe the killings took place, we have this individual who enters a very defined area around the Sherman family and stays in that area for a period and then leaves that area. So we have not been able to identify what the purpose of that person should have been within that defined area and therefore, and the time is, is consistent with our belief of when these killings took place and therefore we classify this individual as suspects, “Price added. This is the first public update the police have provided to the investigation in almost 4 years since the horrific double murder. The couple’s horrific discovery in one of North America’s most exclusive neighborhoods has shocked family, friends and city dwellers. Police said in early 2018 that Shermans bodies were found in the basement pool area, side by side, with belts around the neck. An autopsy revealed the couple died from “ligature neck compression” or drowning and police said there was no sign of forcible entry into Shermans’s home. Despite this, it took several weeks after the discovery for the police to categorically determine that the Shermans had been killed, they later discovered that they believed the couple was “targeted”. Price said the Sherman family would like the public to know that a $ 10 million private reward (CDN) was still available to anyone offering assistance in solving this crime. Toronto investigators say they have interviewed more than 250 witnesses and received 1,255 pieces of advice from the public. Price said investigators also received support for video analysis from the FBI as well as law enforcement partners in Canada. He added that they have searched the neighborhood and received a large amount of data information from cell towers in the area as well as other videos. “We have been able to eliminate the vast majority of people caught on video, we have been left with an individual whom we have not been able to identify,” Price said. Price added that he did not rule out a “legitimate” explanation for the suspect’s presence in the neighborhood, but that the person should appear if they know themselves in the video. Police admit the video is of “poor quality” and say its publication at any other time in recent years, in their opinion, would not have benefited the investigation. “This is a very dubious time, it is in line with our belief of when these killings took place,” Price said, though he declined to reveal how the suspect entered the neighborhood and whether a car or public transport was used. Police say they have been in possession of this video for several years but did not want to violate the “integrity” of the investigation by publishing it. They say they hope his release on Tuesday will prompt them to identify the suspect and determine why they were near the Sherman property at the time of their murder.

