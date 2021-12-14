UAE suspends multibillion-dollar arms deal amid growing frustration with US-China confrontation





“The United Arab Emirates has informed the United States that it will suspend discussions on the purchase of the F-35,” an Emirati official told CNN. “Technical requirements, sovereign operational constraints and cost / benefit analysis led to the revaluation.”

“The UAE and the US were working towards an understanding that would address the terms of mutual protection security for the acquisition,” the official added. “The US remains the UAE’s preferred provider of advanced defense requirements and discussions on the F-35 may reopen in the future.”

The US State Department said the White House remained “committed” to the agreement, which was seen as a cornerstone of an August 2020 agreement to normalize diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel. The sale – which would include the most advanced U.S. armaments ever transferred to an Arab state – has been on a collision course since then, with US politicians raising concerns about the deal.

On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby also said the U.S. was ready to work with the UAE to address the concerns of both countries. “The US partnership with the UAE is more strategic and complex than any arms sale,” Kirby told a news conference. “We will always insist, in terms of statutory requirements and policies, on a range of end-user requirements. This is typical.”

“And these end-user requirements and the protection of US defense equipment are universal, non-negotiable and not specific to the UAE,” he added. The suspension of the historic deal comes a day after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed, in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. This was the first official visit, the first by an Israeli leader to the Gulf state. “As we recently confirmed at the Dubai Air Show, the Biden-Harris administration remains committed to the proposed sales of F-35s, MQ-9Bs and ammunition, although we continue to consult to ensure that we have a clear understanding and mutual. for the obligations and actions of the Emirates before, during and after the delivery “, said a spokesperson of the State Department. The US government has repeatedly pushed the UAE to remove Huawei Technologies Co. China from its telecommunications network and claimed that the technology could pose a security risk to its weapons systems. “The F-35 is our crown jewel of the United States, our air force, and so we need to be able to protect technology security for all our partners,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security Mira Resnick told CNN. . Becky Anderson last week, answering a question whether the UAE will have to choose between Huawei and the F-35. “These are the conversations we have with the Emirates about the choices they can make now to make sure they can be part of the F-35 program,” Resnick added. But UAE officials have been skeptical of U.S. allegations of possible security breaches and have expressed concern about getting involved in a “new cold war” between a key trading partner and its key strategic ally. . “What we are concerned about is this fine line between acute competition (between China and the US) and a new Cold War,” said Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE leadership. Gulf Arab States Institute in Washington last week. . “Because I think that we as a small country will be negatively affected by this, but we will not have the ability in any way to really and positively influence this race.” In those remarks, even Gargashi confirmed reports that the UAE had closed a Chinese facility because of U.S. suspicions that it was being used for military purposes, despite the UAE disagreeing with the U.S. characterization of the country. “The UAE view was that these certain objects could in no way be interpreted as military objects,” Gargash said. “However, the US had its concerns and we took those concerns into account and stopped working on these facilities.” “But our position remains the same. That these objects were not really military objects,” he added. “But again, you had your main ally’s concerns and I think it would be foolish for you not to address your ally’s concerns.” A military delegation from the United Arab Emirates is scheduled to visit the Pentagon tomorrow, according to Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary. Although the meeting was not meant to be about selling F-35s, it will almost certainly come out, he said. “The meeting was not set up to talk about a military sale,” he said. “A conversation was planned for the wider scope of our defense relationship with the UAE. But I would anticipate that this would be something we would take the opportunity to talk to them about their concerns as well. to share our concerns about sales. “

Mostafa Salem and Celine Alkhaldi reported from Abu Dhabi. Jennifer Hansler and Oren Liebermann reported from Washington. Tamara Qiblawi wrote from London.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/14/middleeast/uae-weapons-deal-washington-china-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos