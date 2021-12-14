Avoid traveling to Italy, 2 other destinations due to Covid-19 Coronavirus

As cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in Italy, people are seen here in Rome wearing face masks. (Photo … [+] by Riccardo De Luca / Anadolu Agency through Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency through Getty Images



Greenland is not as green during this time of year. And it certainly is not green in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Covid-19 Travel Recommendations Map right now. In fact, Greenland is currently in red, the dark red there. This is because the CDC has just raised the levels of Greenland, Italy and Mauritius when it comes to the risk of Covid-19. On Monday, all three destinations went from level 3, which is marked in red on the map, to level 4, which is marked in dark red.

So you may want to postpone your plans to deliver that package to Santa’s inbox in Nuuk, Greenland, get Galileo’s middle finger in Florence, Italy or go scooter with Santa to Mauritius. Level 4 means that the risk of Covid-19 in those destinations is currently very high and that you should avoid all non-essential travel to such places, regardless of whether or not you are fully vaccinated.

You can now argue whether sending pickles in person to Santa Claus is considered a non-essential trip. Despite this, the Covid-19 situation for Greenland, Italy and Mauritius has deteriorated. For example, the number of new reported cases of Covid-19 per day has been steadily increasing in Italy since mid-October. Went from 2729 on 15 October to 19212 on 12 December. according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

A smartphone showing a green permission sign on its screen is held next to a reader with a valid … [+] certification result in Turn, Italy. On August 6, 2021, the Italian government imposed new requirements for people to have a green permit to sit at a table inside bars and restaurants and access cinemas, theaters, museums and gyms. (Photo by Stefano Guidi / Getty Images)

Getty Images



< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Italy has itself become a green land. In August, Italy deployed a green crossing system to track who has been vaccinated or cured by Covid-19. In October, Italy made such green permits mandatory for jobs. And December 6 brought the so-called super green permit, a green permit application for those who want to enter theaters, gyms, clubs, stadiums, indoor bars and restaurants, and the like.

Of course, whenever you ask people to do something, you will make some people resist, even when the demand is for the public good. Not everyone understands my help well, help you quote from the movie Jerry Maguire. Italy has continued to have its share of people hesitant about vaccines as well as anti-vaccine propaganda.

With almost 75% of its population fully vaccinated, Italy has a higher vaccination coverage than the US. which has so far fully vaccinated 60.9% of its population. But defeating the U.S. in vaccination coverage is like leading the Hulk in a pogo stick race. The United States has not been exactly a picture of how to carry out a vaccination program. Neither 75% nor 60.9% are high enough to exceed the herd immunity thresholds needed to actually stop transmitting severe acute coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) syndrome.

A demonstrator holds a No Green Pass sign during the national demonstration organized by No Vax, No … [+] Masks and movements of the extreme right against the “Green Pass”. (Photo by Antonio Masiello / Getty Images)

Getty Images



Recognizing that the vaccine does not offer 100% protection as a full-body concrete condom, Italian authorities have imposed other precautions on Covid-19. Many cities in Italy, such as Milan, Bologna, Padua and Bergamo, now have applications for face masks for public areas both inside and outside. So if you somehow believe that everyone else should see the lower half of your beautiful and handsome face at all times, forgive me. Italy has also implemented measures for social distancing, including public transport.

Social distancing may be a little easier in Greenland, which has only about 56,000 inhabitants and about 5000 polar bears. Greenland, by the way, is not for sale. Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 1,831 confirmed cases of Covid-19 without any deaths. based on data from the World Health Organization (WHO). However, the destination experienced a record high of 83 cases reported with Covid-19 on December 8th. Compared to other destinations with higher population density and many more Covid-19 cases and deaths, Greenland may not seem to be a hotspot for the Covid-19 coronavirus. However, the growing trend of cases has prompted the transition from Level 3 to Level 4.

And again, Level 4 is a level do not go there. As I covered earlier for Forbes, CDC has four risk levels for Covid-19. These CDC levels are like golf spots and every time your cat hits you in the groin. The higher the number, the worse things can be.

Level 4 is the worst, followed by Level 3, which corresponds to a high risk Covid-19. For trips to Level 3 destinations, the CDC recommends that you be fully vaccinated first. If you have not been vaccinated yet, then you should avoid all non-essential trips to Level 3 destinations. A destination increases from 3 to 4 when the number of reported cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days exceeds the 500 threshold. A destination goes from level 2 (average risk) to level 3 when this number exceeds 100 and from level 1 (low risk) to level 2 when it exceeds 50. Destinations at level 2 are displayed in orange and those at level 1 are displayed with yellow on the map.

Greenland had very few reported Covid-19 cases as of early July 2021. (Photo by Mario Tama / Getty … [+] Images)

Getty Images



Not all CDC Covid-19 Travel Recommendation news on Monday was bad news. Malaysia went down to level 3 from level 4 for the first time since June 2021. So it is no longer in the dark, i.e. dark red. And three destinations, Jamaica, the Philippines and the Republic of Congo, are the new orange, going from Level 3 to Level 2.

Of course, CDC Covid-19 travel recommendation lists can be like reality TV casts Bachelor, changing every week. Colder and drier weather only in the northern hemisphere may soon lead more destinations to a whole other level. Add to that the proliferation of the seemingly more transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and things can change in a hurry. So if you want to travel, stay flexible and keep checking for CDC travel updates, as you can do with TikTok trends.

The coming months may not be the best time to travel internationally unless you happen to have your own coast and island. There are other things you can do for fun during this holiday season. And you can always mail that package to Santa.