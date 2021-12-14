FedEx Express completes major expansion at Miami International Airport





MEMPHIS, Tenn .– (TELI BIZNES) – FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, recently completed a major expansion of its air cargo hub located at Miami International Airport. The expansion will increase capacity and capabilities at the gate of the Americas company, which connects the US and Canada with Latin America and the Caribbean. The $ 72.2 million expansion adds more than 138,000 square feet to the main facility, bringing it to a total of more than 282,000 square feet. Improvements include a new customs clearance area and a new 70,000-square-foot cold chain facility, the largest in the FedEx global network. The expansion will create hundreds of new jobs in the center during the transport holiday season. FedEx Express is proud to be one of the largest cargo carriers operating outside of Miami International Airport, and this expansion underscores our commitment to serving South Florida, Latin America, and the wider world, said Richard W. Smith. , Regional President of the Americas and Executive Vice President of Global Support, FedEx Express. The expansion of our center in Miami better positions us to meet the growing demands of our customers and to efficiently move the increased volume of e-commerce through our extensive network. Expanding the customs clearance area will help speed up international operations as it will shorten the time throughout the customs clearance process. The cold chain facility consists of multiple rooms ranging from -13 degrees Fahrenheit to 77 degrees Fahrenheit that will accommodate the growing demand for transporting perishable items such as flowers and food, as well as pharmaceutical and therapeutic products. Miami has always been critical of our operations, serving as our largest gateway connecting markets across North and South America, said Juan Cento, Regional President, FedEx Express Latin America and the Caribbean. Increased cold chain capacity will enable us to expand vertically in the Latin American region requiring refrigeration, and the new customs clearance space will help accelerate trade in and out of the busy cargo port. The expansion of FedEx Express at MIA continues to increase Miami-Dade’s capacity for international trade and e-commerce, especially before the busy transport holiday season, further positioning our county as a leader for domestic and hemisphere freight, the chairman said. of the Miami-Dade County. Daniella Levine Cava. In addition to increasing MIA’s transportation and cargo capacity, the largest FedEx Express hub is creating hundreds of jobs for Miami-Dade residents and growth opportunities for local businesses. Between 2019 and 2020, FedEx shipping volume through Miami-Dade County, Fla. increased by 30.9 percent. Planned capital improvement projects, such as the expansion at Miami International Airport, help the company keep pace with demand, creating local jobs and economic activity in the community. Learn more about FedEx Effect in Miami and across the United States. Congratulations to our FedEx Express partners on the completion of their new center in Miami, said Ralph Cuti, Director and CEO of Miami International Airport. As one of the busiest cargo carriers in the MIA, their growth is a major reason why we are having our best year ever in overall cargo volume. About FedEx Express FedEx Express is the world’s largest express shipping company, offering fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-to-ground network to expedite the delivery of time-sensitive shipments. About FedEx Corp. FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) offers clients and businesses worldwide a wide portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $ 87 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies that compete collectively, co-operate and innovate digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 560,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their clients and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and opportunities worldwide responsibly and skillfully, with a view to achieving carbon neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

